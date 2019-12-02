EUR/USD leaps to session tops near 1.1040 on USD-selling

- EUR/USD clinches tops in the 1.1040/45 band.
- The dollar loses ground and trades in daily lows.
- ECB’s Lagarde said the bank is monitoring its policy.
The buying pressure around the single currency has picked up sudden pace on Monday and is now lifting EUR/USD to daily highs near 1.1030.
EUR/USD now looks at the 55-day SMA
The pair has reversed the earlier drop to session lows in the vicinity of the 1.1000 handle on Monday and is now flirting with multi-day highs in the area of 1.1040, where sits the key 55-day SMA.
A fresh wave of selling pressure in the greenback is lending extra oxygen to the pair and sponsoring in turn the moderate rebound from earlier lows.
Additionally, EUR remained mostly apathetic after ECB’s Lagarde said before the European Parliament that the central bank is monitoring the effects of its policies while reiterating once again that the region’s growth outlook remains weak (no news here).
In the US docket, the greenback is expected to remain under scrutiny later today in light of the release of the ISM Manufacturing for the month of November.
What to look for around EUR
The pair keeps correcting higher after finding quite solid support in the 1.0990 region last week. The euro, in the meantime, is expected to keep tracking developments from the US-China trade dispute as well as USD-dynamics. On the more macro view, the slowdown in the region appears far from abated despite some positive results from key fundamentals in Germany as of late. This does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the cautious/bearish view on the European currency in the medium term.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.21% at 1.1038 and faces the next hurdle at 1.1072 (100-day SMA) ahead of 1.1097 (monthly high Nov.21) and finally 1.1162 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a breakdown of 1.0989 (monthly low Nov.14) would target 1.0925 (low Sep.3) en route to 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD advances past 1.1030 on broad dollar’s weakness
The EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips above last week’s high as the greenback suffers from renewed trade tensions after US President Trump announced new tariffs on imports coming from Brazil and Argentina. US November manufacturing output coming next.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500
It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.
Gold drops to session low, reverses Friday's positive move
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1455 region.