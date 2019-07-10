EUR/USD leaps above 1.1250 on Powell’s remarks

- EUR/USD advances to 1.1250, weekly highs.
- Sellers are now dragging the buck to fresh lows near 97.00.
- Powell reiterated the Fed will act to sustain expansion.
EUR/USD has abruptly reversed the steady trading and has now jumped to weekly highs in the 1.1250/60 band.
EUR/USD bid on Powell’s remarks
Spot has quickly reversed the apathetic mood after Chief J.Powell reiterated once again that the Fed will act to sustain the ongoing economic growth. In addition, Powell highlighted that inflation could stay in low levels for longer than anticipated, while trade uncertainty and fears on the global growth keep weighing on the outlook.
In the wake of the remarks, the greenback slumped to fresh lows and it is now threatening to challenge the critical support at 97.00 the figure, while yields of the key US 10-year benchmark fell from the 2.12% area to 2.04% for the time being.
Later in the day, Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Panel and the Fed will publish its minutes from the June gathering, although after Powell’s remarks there is small room (if any at all) for surprises.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.34% at 1.1245 and a break above 1.1255 (high Jul.10) would target 1.1326 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1412 (high Jun.25). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 1.1193 (monthly low Jul.9) followed by 1.1181 (low Jun.18) and finally 1.1106 (2019 low May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaps to 1.1250 as Powell opens the door to cuts
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, significantly higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the outlook is dimming as global headwinds and lower inflation weigh. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD jumps over 1.2500 after Powell's dovish comments
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to rate cuts. Earlier, UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Gold rallies to session tops, around $1410 level
Gold caught some aggressive bids and surged to weekly tops, around the $1411-12 region during the early North-American session.
USD/CAD jumps above 1.3130 as BoC refrains from committing to rate hikes
As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its July policy meeting. The bank refrained from hinting at the next policy move in its statement.