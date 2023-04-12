EUR/USD kisses 1.1000 as US Inflation softens further, focus shifts to US Retail Sales

- EUR/USD has touched the psychological resistance of 1.1000 as US Inflation has softened as expected.
- S&P500 settled Wednesday’s session on a negative note as the minutes from the Fed’s March meeting have flagged recession fears.
- Monthly Retail Sales data would contract by 0.4%, at a similar pace to the prior contraction.
The EUR/USD pair has kissed the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the early Asian session for the first time in more than two months. The major currency pair is facing barricades in extending its rally above the same, however, the upside is still solid as the United States inflation has softened as expected by the market participants.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped perpendicularly to near 101.53 on hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would consider an early pause in the policy-tightening spell. The USD Index is expected to slip further below its weekly low of 101.42.
Meanwhile, S&P500 settled Wednesday’s session on a negative note as the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s March meeting have flagged recession fears for later this year. Fed policymakers expect a mild recession led by the banking crisis. Also, anxiety over the quarterly result season forced investors to take caution. The market has turned asset-specific where equities are expected to witness sheer volatility while risk-sensitive currencies are getting traction.
As expected, headline inflation accelerated by merely 0.1% as weaker oil prices offered gasoline at cheaper rates. The annual headline inflation softened beyond expectations to 5% from the prior release of 6%. However, core inflation that strips off oil and food prices accelerated to 5.6% vs. 5.5% released earlier. The catalyst that fueled blood into core inflation is the persistent rent prices.
However, Fed policymakers are confident that US inflation will soften further to the middle of 3% by this year and will go down to desired levels in 2024.
Going forward, Friday’s US Retail Sales data will be keenly watched. Monthly Retail Sales data would contract by 0.4%, at a similar pace to the prior contraction. This might bolster the need to pause rates by Fed chair Jerome Powell.
On the Eurozone front, more rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB) are in the pipeline as inflation is extremely stubborn. Shortage of labor has been a major constraint of persistent inflation and now higher oil prices could elevate inflation further.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0992
|Today Daily Change
|0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|1.0912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0819
|Daily SMA50
|1.0736
|Daily SMA100
|1.0692
|Daily SMA200
|1.0358
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0928
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0857
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0973
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.087
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1013
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.
GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.
Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data
Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.
Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security
Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price.
Core inflation pressures remain elevated
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.