EUR/USD keeps the weak note unchanged – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD’s stance remains negative but a move to 1.1580 is not favoured for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to ‘dip below the major support at 1.1610’ did not materialize as it traded between 1.1621 and 1.1656 before closing little changed at 1.1640 (-0.06%). While momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ now, there is still chance for EUR to test the 1.1610 support first before a more robust recovery can be expected. For today, the next support at 1.1580 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.1670 followed by 1.1695.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “In our latest update from last Thursday (29 Oct, spot at 1.1745), we indicated that ‘the improvement in downward momentum suggests the risk remains on the downside but EUR has to close below 1.1685 before a more sustained decline can be expected’. We added, ‘the next support is at 1.1610’. EUR subsequently closed below 1.1685 and dropped to a low of 1.1638 last Friday. From here, a break of 1.1610 would not be surprising but the next level at 1.1580 is a solid support and may not be easy to crack. All in, the current negative phase is deemed as intact as long as EUR does not move above 1.1745 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 1.1835).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1650 on US election day
EUR/USD is mildly bid above 1.1650, tracking moderate gains in the US stock futures. The risk of contested US elections is likely to keep gains in check. The resurgence of coronavirus favors losses in the EUR.
GBP/USD supported above 1.2900 amid risk-on mood, ahead of US elections
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2900, as market sentiment cools down the US dollar. Markets shrug off UK’s lockdown, Morgan Stanley predicts more QE from BOE. Increasing odds of a blue wave favor risk-on mood.
Gold treads water on US election day, levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) wavers in a familiar range on the US election day this Tuesday, as a sense of caution sets amid a tighter presidential race in key six swing states. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
2020 US Elections: Equities in three scenarios
Stocks would fare best in a Republican sweep. Split result, Biden in White House with Republican Senate second best equity outcome. A Democratic Presidency and Congress would over time diminish growth and limit equities.
WTI faces rejection at key hurdle as major traders foresee demand decline
The US oil prices failed to cut through a crucial technical hurdle on Tuesday as global oil traders warned of coronavirus-led demand destruction. Trafigura and Vitol warn of coronavirus-led demand destruction.