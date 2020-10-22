EUR/USD keeps the positive bias unchanged – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD’s momentum remains positive but a move to 1.19 is out of favour for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for EUR to stage another push higher to 1.1865’. We added, ‘a break of the major resistance at 1.1900 is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as EUR eased off after touching a high of 1.1880. Upward momentum is showing sign of slowing and this coupled with overbought conditions suggests that further EUR strength is unlikely for today. However, it appears to be too early to expect a sustained pull-back. Overall, EUR is more likely to consolidate and trade within a 1.1820/1.1885 range (a sustained decline below 1.1820 is unlikely).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (21 Oct, spot at 1.1825). As highlighted, upward momentum is beginning to improve and the bias for EUR is tilted to the upside. That said, in view of the nascent build-up in momentum, the major resistance at 1.1900 may not come into the picture so soon (next resistance is at 1.1940). The current mild upward pressure is deemed as intact as long as EUR does not move below 1.1770 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.1745 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1850 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is flashing red above 1.1800 on Thursday as the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of a US fiscal stimulus deal. The focus shift to the US weekly jobless claims.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3150 ahead of Bailey, Sunak
GBP/USD is off the six-week highs, steadying above 1.3100, as the bulls catch a breather amid resurgent US dollar demand and Brexit optimism. BOE’s Bailey, UK Chancellor Sunak’s stimulus and US Jobless Claims in focus.
Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise
Gold struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Losing the prediction panache
The achingly slow decline in unemployment requests is forecast to resume after unexpectedly rising to their highest level in seven weeks. Continuing claims are expected to drop below 10 million for the first time since the first week of April.
WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA
WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.