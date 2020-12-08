EUR/USD keeps the cautious trade near 1.2130

- EUR/USD navigates within a narrow range around 1.2130.
- US stimulus talks entered an impasse, Brexit limbo persists.
- German Economic Sentiment rebounds to 55.0 in December.
EUR/USD keeps the positive mood unchanged around the 1.2130 region in the wake of the opening bell in Wall St on Tuesday.
EUR/USD looks vigilant ahead of ECB
EUR/USD posts gains for the first time following two daily pullbacks in a row in spite of the broad-based cautious stance in the global markets.
Indeed, renewed US-China trade jitters coupled with stagnant stimulus talks and Brexit uncertainty continue to support - albeit mildly - the greenback so far this week.
Furthermore, fresh inflows into the single currency are seen coming in from the selling bias in the sterling, as EUR/GBP keeps navigating the area of 2-month peaks around 0.9100.
In the euro docket, the ZEW survey showed the German/EMU Economic Sentiment improved in December, while another revision of Q3 GDP in the euro area now sees the economy expanding 12.5% QoQ, a tad below estimates.
In the US calendar, the NFIB Index eased to 101.4 in November (from 104.0).
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in EUR/USD faltered in the proximity of the 1.22 barrier last week in spite of the favourable atmosphere in the risk complex. In the very near-term, EUR/USD appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region along with the increasing likelihood of extra stimulus in the US. Risks to this positive view emerge from the potential political effervescence surrounding the EU Recovery Fund and increasing chances of further ECB easing to be announced as soon as at the December meeting (Thursday).
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.16% at 1.2125 and a breakout of 1.2177 (2020 high Dec.4) would target 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018) en route to 1.2476 (monthly high Mar.27 2018). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.1920 (high Nov.9) seconded by 1.1800 (low Nov.23) and finally 1.1745 (weekly low Nov.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.