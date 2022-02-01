EUR/USD keeps the buying interest alive near 1.1280 ahead of US data

- EUR/USD keeps the trade in the upper end of the range.
- German 10y Bund yields return to the positive territory near 0.02%.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI next of note in the US docket.
The single currency keeps the upbeat note intact so far in the session and motivates EUR/USD to navigate near recent peaks in the 1.1270/80 band on Tuesday.
EUR/USD now looks to US data
The persevering offered stance in the dollar continues to sustain the quite strong upside momentum in EUR/USD, which already trades in 4-day highs near 1.1280, an area coincident with the 10-day SMA.
The decline in the buck comes amidst another negative session in US yields vs. the mixed performance in the German money market, where yields of the key 10y Bund alternates gains with losses near 0.02%.
Furthermore, positive releases in the domestic docket also lend legs to the pair ahead of the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the final Markit’s Manufacturing PMI due later in the NA session.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.32% at 1.1268 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1278 (weekly high Feb.1) seconded by 1.1304 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1369 (high Jan.20). On the other hand, a break below 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1000 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
