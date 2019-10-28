- EUR/USD advanced to the 1.1105/10 band on Monday.
- EMU M3 Money Supply expanded 5.5% YoY in September.
- Markets’ attention remains on Brexit, FOMC, data this week.
The buying interest around the European currency has re-emerged on Monday and lifted EUR/USD back above the 1.1100 handle, although the up move lacked of follow trough in the vicinity of 1.1110.
EUR/USD daily upside capped by the 10-day SMA
The recent decline in spot is seen some respite so far on Monday, regaining upside traction and rebounding from Friday’s weekly lows in the 1.1070 region. Today’s correction higher, however, met resistance in the 1.1110 region, where sits the 10-day SMA.
Renewed selling pressure around the buck has been propping up the recovery in the pair to levels beyond 1.1100 the figure, while optimistic headlines around the Brexit negotiation has also lent extra wings to the pair.
In the data space, M3 Money Supply in the euro area expanded at annualized 5.5%, below estimates. Earlier in the day, German Import Prices rose 0.6% MoM in September. Later in the week, the focus of attention will be on the release of the advanced CPI figures for the current month in Euroland along with US Payrolls.
What to look for around EUR
Renewed weakness around the single currency dragged spot to fresh lows in the 1.1070 region, where it is now looking to rebound from. Despite the recent rally in spot has been exclusively sponsored by weakness in the Dollar, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.14% at 1.1093 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1128 (100-day SMA) seconded by 1.1171 (monthly high Oct.18) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the other hand, a breach of 1.1072 (low Oct.25) would target 1.1041 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100
A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.
GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments
The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.
USD/JPY: Neutral-to-bullish in the short-term
Japanese data failed to impress as the Corporate Service Price Index came in as expected at 0.5%. The US macroeconomic calendar includes minor figures related to economic activity. USD/JPY extends its consolidative range ahead of US first-tier data later this week.
Gold slides to session lows, farther below $1500 mark
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, below the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.