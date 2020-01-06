EUR/USD keeps highs after Eurozone Jan Sentix Investor Confidence unexpectedly improves to 7.6

Investor confidence in the Eurozone unexpectedly improved in January amid US-China trade deal signing, escalating Mid-East tensions and improving German economic situation, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge jumped to 7.6 in January from 0.7 in December and against a reading of -4.9 expected. The investors’ morale hit the highest since November 2018.

Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said: "Thus, a recession in the euro zone seems to be off the table for the time being."

"The recent events surrounding Iran have not unsettled investors. More important seems to be the gain in momentum in other regions of the world, especially in Asia, as well as the slight easing of the trade dispute between the United States and China," Hussy added.

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

With among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey which shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by the Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, that means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, While a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.

FX Implications

The shared currency clung to moderate gains on the Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD flirted with daily tops of 1.1182. Broad-based US dollar weakness on US-Iran tensions-led Treasury yields selling boosts EUR/USD.