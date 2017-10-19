EUR/USD keeps daily highs near 1.1830

The upside momentum in the shared currency is now pushing EUR/USD to regain the 1.1800 handle and above, printing at the same time fresh daily tops.

EUR/USD attention to Catalonia, US data

Spot gathered fresh buying interest following news that the Spanish government intends to trigger article 155 on Saturday in response to the lack of clarity from Catalan leader C.Puigdemont regarding last week declaration of independence.

In addition, the softer tone around the greenback is also collaborating with the strong rebound in spot, which gained around a cent since yesterday’s weekly lows in the 1.1730 area.

Ahead in the session, and absent releases in the euro bloc, the Philly Fed manufacturing index will grab all the attention in the US docket ahead of the speech by KC Fed E.George (2019 voter, hawkish).

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment, the pair is up 0.34% at 1.1827 and a breakout of 1.1840 (55-day sma) would target 1.1882 (high Oct.12) en route to 1.1911 (high Aug.2). On the other hand the initial support emerges at 1.1730 (low Oct.18) seconded by 1.1686 (low Oct.6) and finally 1.1662 (low Aug.17).