EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1750 as dollar tumbles on US Election Day

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro rises sharply after six consecutive days of losses versus the dollar.
  • EUR/USD likely to remain volatile amid uncertainty about the outcome of US elections.

The EUR/USD printed a fresh five-day high during the American session on the back of US dollar weakness. It is climbed to 1.1739 and it trades at 1.1725 on US Election Day. The DXY falling by 0.83%, trading at six-day lows under 93.40.

The improvement in market sentiment could be seen as market participants considering less likely an outcome of a disputed election that could results in a legal battle, political and social tension.  

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones gains more than 650 points, and the Nasdaq rises by 2.25%. Gold and crude oil are also higher by 0.80% and 1.95% respectively. US bond yields are rising, offering no support to the dollar.

The rally in EUR/USD continues despite the decline in EUR/GBP on risk appetite and after Reuters reported that the European Central Bank’s Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) will likely remain the main instrument to increase stimulus at the next meeting.

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD holds a clear bullish tone. The immediate resistance is seen at the 1.1745 zone, followed by 1.1760. On the downside, 1.1715 is now the immediate support and then comes 1.1675 (20-hour moving average).

Volatility across financial markets will likely remain elevated. The first polls in the US will close at 6 PM ET.

Technical levels

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1721
Today Daily Change 0.0083
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 1.1638
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1763
Daily SMA50 1.1783
Daily SMA100 1.1657
Daily SMA200 1.1318
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1656
Previous Daily Low 1.1622
Previous Weekly High 1.1862
Previous Weekly Low 1.164
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1635
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1643
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1621
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1605
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1588
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1655
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1672
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1688

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

