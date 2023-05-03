EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1100 as the Fed raises rates as expected

- Federal Reserve raises rates as expected by 25bps to 5.00%-5.25%.
- US Dollar tumbles across the board, US yields hits fresh lows.
- EUR/USD soars above 1.1050, tests multi-month highs.
The EUR/USD pair jumped from 1.1045 to 1.1091, reaching a one-week high after the Federal Reserve announced, as expected, a 25 basis points rate hike, and suggested a potential pause.
Fed delivers as expected
The US central bank raised rates with a dovish twist, which weighed on the US Dollar. As a result, the DXY dropped to 101.08, hitting a fresh weekly low, while at the same time, US 2-year yields fell below 3.90%. At 18:30 GMT, Chair Powell will deliver a press conference.
The EUR/USD pair rose towards the key area of 1.1100 and then pulled back modestly, holding above the 1.1050 area with a bullish impulse. A break above 1.1100 could trigger an acceleration and open the doors to the highest level since March 2022.
On the contrary, a retreat below 1.1050 should keep the pair in the recent range. Below the key support, the next level of support is seen at 1.0950, with a slide below exposing 1.0900/10.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.105
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1.1002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0971
|Daily SMA50
|1.0812
|Daily SMA100
|1.077
|Daily SMA200
|1.0422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1008
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0942
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1026
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1091
