EUR/USD jumps to four-week highs above 1.1360 as US dollar tumbles

- US dollar drops across the board, DXY falls under 96.00, to lowest in four weeks.
- US yields at monthly highs, not helping the greenback.
- EUR/USD testing levels above upper limit of current range.
The EUR/USD gained strength after the beginning of the American session on the back of a slide across the board of the US dollar and climbed to 1.1368, reaching the highest level since November 30. A daily close above 1.1350 should be a positive technical development for the euro and the highest close in a month.
USD down, EUR/USD attempts to break range
The decline of the dollar is boosting EUR/USD above a range that has been in place for a month. A consolidation above 1.1360, should point to an extensions of the recovery of the euro.
On the contrary, if EUR/USD is rejected again from the current level, the sideways trading pattern around 1.1290 would remain intact. A daily close under the 20-day moving average, currently at 1.1300, would weaken the short-term outlook.
The greenback weakened even as US yields jumped. The US 10-year stand at 1.53%, up almost 4% and the 30-year at 1.95%, at the highest in a month. In Wall Street, equity prices are mixed, with the Dow Jones un 0.22% and the Nasdaq slides 0.08%.
Economic data released on Wednesday in the US showed Pending Home Sales dropped 2.2% in November, against expectations of a 0.5% increase. A different report showed the advance Goods Trade deficit widened to 97.8 billion dollars in November, from the 83.2 billion of the previous month.
Low volume across financial markets continues to be the key essence of the last week of trading of the year. On Thursday, the key economic number will be US jobless claims.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1354
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.1312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1301
|Daily SMA50
|1.1399
|Daily SMA100
|1.1557
|Daily SMA200
|1.176
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1333
|Previous Daily Low
|1.129
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh weekly highs above 1.1350
The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1271 to trade as high as 1.1368. Year-end flows are playing against the greenback despite US Treasury yields keeping raising. Wall Street fights following losses in the previous sessions.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 amid the broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD accelerated north and touched 1.3499, before retreating some. Nevertheless, the Pound is among the strongest dollar’s rivals, helped by optimism Brexit news and the government decision to skip tighter coronavirus-related measures.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.