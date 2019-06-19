  • Fed keeps rates unchanged as expected, one member voted for a rate cut. 
  • US Dollar drops sharply as the US central bank moves closer to ease monetary policy. 

The EUR/USD pair rose from 1.1220 to 1.1253 after the Federal Reserve released its statement. It kept rates unchanged but removed the “patient” word from the statement and mentioned uncertainties have increased. Overall its a dovish message from the Fed that weighs on the US dollar. Now markets await Powell’s press conference to begin at 18:30. 

The pair remains near the top with strong bullish momentum as the US dollar tumbles across the board. The DXY dropped to 97.38, approaching the weekly lows. US yields remain mostly unchanged and equity prices move modestly to the upside. 

EUR/USD Technical levels 

The pair is trading above the previous weekly highs and also on top of 1.1215/25 (confluence of the 20 and 55-day moving average) that has become now a support level. If the pair keeps rising above 1.1250 the next resistance is seen at 1.1265 (June 13 low) followed by 1.1300/05 (psychological / June 13 high / June 11 low). 

The recent up-leg after the FOMC if confirmed could reinforced the recovery from the 2-week low it reached yesterday at 1.1180. A consolation on top of 1.1250 would strengthen the technical outlook  in favor of the Euro. 

More Levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1219
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.1194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1224
Daily SMA50 1.1218
Daily SMA100 1.1267
Daily SMA200 1.1357
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1244
Previous Daily Low 1.1181
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1168
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1232
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1295

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges toward 1.1250 in reaction to the dovish Fed decision

EUR/USD surges toward 1.1250 in reaction to the dovish Fed decision

EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.1250 as the Fed has warned about uncertainties and is ready to act. One member voted for a rate cut. Chair Powell's speech is due soon.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.2650 after the Fed

GBP/USD rises above 1.2650 after the Fed

GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Federal Reserve after the Fed has removed the word "patient" about rates, opening the door to a rate cut. The USD is falling. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Steward.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends consolidation below 108.50 as markets pause ahead of Fed announcements

USD/JPY extends consolidation below 108.50 as markets pause ahead of Fed announcements

For the third straight day this week, the USD/JPY pair is fluctuating in a tight range as investors are eagerly waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decision and release its updated economic projections.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340

Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.

Gold News

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'

That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.

FED news

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location