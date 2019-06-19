- Fed keeps rates unchanged as expected, one member voted for a rate cut.
- US Dollar drops sharply as the US central bank moves closer to ease monetary policy.
The EUR/USD pair rose from 1.1220 to 1.1253 after the Federal Reserve released its statement. It kept rates unchanged but removed the “patient” word from the statement and mentioned uncertainties have increased. Overall its a dovish message from the Fed that weighs on the US dollar. Now markets await Powell’s press conference to begin at 18:30.
The pair remains near the top with strong bullish momentum as the US dollar tumbles across the board. The DXY dropped to 97.38, approaching the weekly lows. US yields remain mostly unchanged and equity prices move modestly to the upside.
EUR/USD Technical levels
The pair is trading above the previous weekly highs and also on top of 1.1215/25 (confluence of the 20 and 55-day moving average) that has become now a support level. If the pair keeps rising above 1.1250 the next resistance is seen at 1.1265 (June 13 low) followed by 1.1300/05 (psychological / June 13 high / June 11 low).
The recent up-leg after the FOMC if confirmed could reinforced the recovery from the 2-week low it reached yesterday at 1.1180. A consolation on top of 1.1250 would strengthen the technical outlook in favor of the Euro.
More Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1219
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.1194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1224
|Daily SMA50
|1.1218
|Daily SMA100
|1.1267
|Daily SMA200
|1.1357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1244
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1181
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1295
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges toward 1.1250 in reaction to the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.1250 as the Fed has warned about uncertainties and is ready to act. One member voted for a rate cut. Chair Powell's speech is due soon.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2650 after the Fed
GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Federal Reserve after the Fed has removed the word "patient" about rates, opening the door to a rate cut. The USD is falling. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Steward.
USD/JPY extends consolidation below 108.50 as markets pause ahead of Fed announcements
For the third straight day this week, the USD/JPY pair is fluctuating in a tight range as investors are eagerly waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decision and release its updated economic projections.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.