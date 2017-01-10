EUR/USD jumps above 1.06 on the broad based USD sell-off

EUR/USD jumps above 1.06 on the broad based USD sell-offBy Omkar Godbole
The offered tone around the US dollar strengthened, pushing the EUR/USD pair to a session high of 1.0612 levels.
Descending trend line breached
The descending trend line drawn from the Dec 8 high and Dec 30 high has been breached. Dollar sell-off in Asia suggests the currency may have topped out for the near-term.
The data docket is thin in European and US is light today. Hence, the spot remains at the mercy of the overall market sentiment.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
The spot was last seen trading just above 1.06 handle. A break above 1.0656 (50-DMA) would open the doors to 1.07 (zero figure) and then to 1.0796 (Dec 5 high). On the other hand, a break below 1.0570 (session low) would expose support at 1.05 (zero figure + 10-DMA) and 1.0452 (Dec 21 high).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Slightly Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|High