EUR/USD is trying to regain 1.1000 ahead of the FOMC

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The euro attempts to return above 1.1000 after its reversal from 1.1040 area.
  • The pair is trading sideways with the market awaiting the Fed's statement.
  • EUR/USD could drop to 1.08 on the back of a hawkish Fed – Scotiabank.

The common currency’s pullback from session highs at 1.1040 has been contained at 1.0990, and the pair is  now trying to return above 1.1000 with the investors awaiting the release of the Fed’s monetary policy decision.

The euro is hovering around 1.1000 with all eyes on the Fed

The pair remains trading sideways within a tight range around 1.1000 in a rather quiet session as the market braces for the first Federal Reserve’s rate hike since 2018.

The brighter risk sentiment has been supportive to the euro during the previous sessions, and has fuelled a moderate rebound from Tuesday’s lows at 1.0925.

Some positive comments on the Eastern European crisis by Russian and Ukrainian representatives have boosted optimism about a cease-fire, while earlier on Wednesday, the announcement that China is planning to roll out a new set of economic stimulus measures has boosted market mood, which has supported the euro against safer assets like the US dollar.

A hawkish Fed might send the euro to 1.08 – Scotiabank

Scotiabank’s FX analysis team, however, is skeptical about the euro’s near-term uptrend and warns about a bearish reaction to Fed’s statement: “A more hawkish than expected decision should pull EUR/USD under the 1.09 mark toward a re-test of 1.08 over the balance of the week, while a cautious hike could see the pair aim for a test of 1.11 – although we think the trend remains negative with the Fed set to generally meet market expectations through 2022.”

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0993
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.0955
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1129
Daily SMA50 1.1256
Daily SMA100 1.1313
Daily SMA200 1.1549
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.102
Previous Daily Low 1.0926
Previous Weekly High 1.1121
Previous Weekly Low 1.0806
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0962
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0914
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0873
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0821
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1008
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1101

 

 

 

Signatures