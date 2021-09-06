EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?

- EUR/USD bulls seeking a hawkish tilt from the ECB.
- US dollar is looking into the abyss, but a correction may not be far off.
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday.
The bulls have been on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback, the question is whether the horse has already bolted at this juncture?
The US dollar is notably weaker and EUR/USD touched 1.1909 (a two-month high) post-US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
The price has since returned to the 1.1880s support ahead of the European Central Bank this week.
Markets have already started to price in a more hawkish narrative at the central bank while simultaneously dialling back prospects of an imminent taper from the Federal Reserve.
This has fuelled the rally in the euro.
The ECB hawks are spooked by the recent rising inflation numbers but the doves are firmly in control right now and so the policy is likely to remain loose for the time being.
However, certain members of the central banks are less dovish, including Governing Council member Francois Villeroy who said the bank should consider more favourable financing conditions in the eurozone in deciding on the pace of PEPP this week.
Villeroy has been considered one of the uber-doves and so his comments are noteworthy.
This suggests a possible slowing in asset purchases, aka, a taper.
However, Villeroy stressed that any changes would not amount to tapering when he said, “on monthly volumes, we are looking at the favourable financing conditions, and we should underline that they are more favourable than at our June meeting. We have to decide the monthly volumes for the fourth quarter.”
This means that while discussions may be taking place, a move from the ECB may not come for some meetings later which is where the euro would be exposed to long covering.
''We do not think a consensus will be reached until the December 16 meeting,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued in this regard.
Meanwhile, the US dollar is looking down into the abyss.
With that being said, there are prospects of a bullish correction while traders prepare for the various central banks meeting this week, including the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada.
Also, there are plenty of Fed speakers this week that could rock the apple-cart either way.
EUR/USD technical analysis
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears lurking at daily resistance
4-hour chart
''The first area of support comes in as the daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.1845 which has a confluence with the 21-EMA.
A break there opens the prospects of a test of the dynamic daily support and a subsequent follow-through opens the path to the 61.8% target.''
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday. The bulls are on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback/
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3780, near term
GBP/USD bulls have taken out near-term resistance around 1.3880-85. The single currency pair could be preparing for a corrective drop towards 1.3780 at least. A break below 1.3820 would accelerate further.
EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday. The bulls are on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback/
Ripple could gain 35% if it breaches this key level
XRP price rallied after forming the third swing low on August 31. However, this upswing did not have enough momentum to breach a critical barrier. As Ripple continues to consolidate below this barrier, a massive rally awaits.
The week ahead: It's a jam-packed
Don't let the US holiday on Monday distract you. The first full week of September is jam-packed. The highlights include the ECB meeting and China's inflation. The Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada also meet.