EUR/USD is creeping in to test bull´s commitments at 1.0800

- EUR/USD bears are in the market, testing 1.0800.
- The Fed and US debt ceiling remains the key focus.
EUR/USD fell at the start of the week and remained on the back foot on Monday with the price testing the 1.08 level within a phase of consolidation for the main part. EUR/USD is down nearly 2% for the month reversing two straight months of gain while the US Dollar stays firm on the expectations grew that US rates will remain higher for longer.
The focus was on a chorus of Federal Reserve speakers at the start of the week with some hinting that the central bank still has more to go in tightening monetary policy. Firstly, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari argued that US rates may have to go "north of 6%" and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the central bank may still need to raise by 0.5%.
The US Dollar is solid as money markets are pricing in a roughly 26% chance that the Fed will deliver another 25-basis-point rate hike next month. Also, expectations of interest rate cuts later this year have also been scaled back, with rates seen holding at around 4.7% by December.
Elsewhere, the debt ceiling deadline in the United States remains a concern. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended discussions on Monday with no headway made on how to raise the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and will keep talking with just 10 days before a possible default. ´´With the June 1 x-date rapidly approaching, markets will look for signs of progress on a debt ceiling deal,´´ analysts at TD Securities said.
While there have been positive overtures from both sides, the work is not yet complete. markets appear to be assuming that negotiations are a done deal, suggesting that any souring in tone as negotiations play out could upset risk sentiment,´´ the analysts added.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0804
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0941
|Daily SMA50
|1.0896
|Daily SMA100
|1.0809
|Daily SMA200
|1.047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0831
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0904
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0759
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
