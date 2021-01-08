EUR/USD is bullish and en route to the 1.2554 2018 high

The EUR/USD pair kick-started 2021 reaching a fresh multi-year high of 1.2349, as optimism continued to undermine the greenback. Although the dollar got to recover some ground ahead of the weekly close, the greenback retains its intrinsic long-term weakness, as its latest advance seems a mere correction, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“Coronavirus immunization through different approved vaccines has seen a bumpy start in December, but it’s in progress. Optimism is being partially overshadowed by record cases in the US and some European countries, which resulted in more restrictive measures. In that sense, things didn’t change with the new year, and would likely remain the same over the next couple of months.”
“It seems the EUR/USD pair is in a corrective decline that may continue in the nearest-term, although nothing is indicating an upcoming bearish case.”
“A steeper decline may come if EUR/USD breaks below 1.2129, the low from December 21. The next relevant support is the 1.2000 figure, and the pair would need quite a catalyst to break below it. The first resistance is 1.2413, April 2018 high, followed by the 2018 high of 1.2554.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD trades near $1,890 after slumping to fresh weekly lows
XAU/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in early American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US declined by 140,000 in December.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
US Dollar Index turns negative around 89.70
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now trades on the defensive and returns to the 89.70/65 band.