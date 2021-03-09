EUR/USD is at risk of resuming its decline after failing to run beyond 1.1900

EUR/USD hit a daily high of 1.1915, as demand for the greenback eased on the back of weakening US Treasury yields. However, the pair was unable to sustain gains and trades sub-1.1900 ahead of the US opening. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, EUR/USD retains its bearish stance in the near-term as the dollar is set to resume its advance.
Key quotes
“Germany published the January Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of €22.2 billion, beating expectations. The EU published the final version of Q4 GDP, which was downwardly revised to -0.7% from -0.6% previously estimated. The US published February NFIB Business Optimism, which improved from 95 to 95.8.”
“In the 4-hour chart, a bearish 20 SMA capped the upside, currently around 1.1920, while technical indicators have resumed their declines within negative levels after correcting oversold conditions.”
“The pair needs to break below 1.1840 should hint at a stepper decline ahead in the upcoming sessions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD clings to strong recovery gains above $1700 mark
Gold witnessed a short-covering bounce and recovered the overnight losses to multi-month lows. A sharp pullback in the US bond yields undermined the US dollar and remained supportive of the move.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.