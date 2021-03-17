EUR/USD is at a brink of a bearish breakout

The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1900 level as meets near-term buyers around the 1.1885 Fibonacci support level, hanging by a thread ahead of Fed’s decision, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“The EU published the final version of February inflation, which met the market’s expectations by printing at 0.9% YoY. The core annual reading resulted in 1.1%.”
“The Fed is widely anticipated to remain on hold but maybe be a bit more optimistic about an economic comeback. Speculative interest will be looking for comments about rising yields and whether chief Jerome Powell has changed his view on inflation.”
“The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. It’s holding above the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally but at risk of losing it. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing resistance at around 1.1920. The upcoming direction will depend on yields and how they react to the Fed’s decision.”
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 amid a spike in US bond yields
A sudden pickup in the US bond yields prompted fresh selling around gold in the last hour. The prevalent cautious mood could help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.