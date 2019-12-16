EUR/USD: Inverted hammer on D1, flash PMIs eyed

- EUR/USD created a bearish inverted hammer candle on Friday, establishing 1.12 as key resistance.
- A bearish hammer reversal would be confirmed if the spot closes Monday below 1.1102.
- Better-than-expected German PMI is needed to avoid a bearish close.
EUR/USD charted a bearish inverted hammer candlestick pattern on Friday, aborting the immediate bullish view and establishing 1.12 as the level to beat for the bulls.
The inverted hammer, due to its long upper wick, is widely considered a sign of buyer exhaustion. A bearish reversal is confirmed only if the follow-through is negative, preferably in the form of a close below the candle's low.
As a result, Friday's low of 1.1102 is the level to beat for the sellers.
Focus on PMIs
Monday will see the release of the preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMI) across the Eurozone.
The German Markit Manufacturing PMI for December, due at 08:30 GMT, is forecasted to print at 44.5 compared to 44.1 in November.
A big beat on expectations would reinforce the view put forward by last week's better-than-expected ZEW survey and will likely draw bids for the common currency.
Post-German data, the focus will shift to the Eurozone PMI, due at 09:00 GMT, and Labor Cost (Q3), scheduled at 10:00 GMT.
The US and China have reached a phase-one trade deal, which is good news for Germany. However, the offshore Yuan (CNH) is struggling to gain ground and the USD/CNH pair is teasing a break above 7.00. The EUR, therefore, is unlikely to benefit much from the calm on the trade front.
At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1133, representing a 0.14% gain on the day.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1133
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1066
|Daily SMA50
|1.1069
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1085
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1263
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Recovery falters just shy of 1.3400 ahead of UK PMIs
GBP/USD recovers nearly 90-pips from Friday’s NY low of 1.3306 but faces stiff resistance at 1.3400. Brexit optimism to keep the sentiment lifted around the pound. The focus remains on the UK Markit Preliminary PMIs ahead of BOE.
EUR/USD: Inverted hammer on D1, flash PMIs eyed
EUR/USD created a bearish inverted hammer candle on Friday, establishing 1.12 as key resistance. A bearish hammer reversal would be confirmed if the spot closes Monday below 1.1102. Better-than-expected German PMI is needed to avoid a bearish close.
Week Ahead – Phase-one trade deal and UK election aftermath
The US dollar remains at a critical juncture as Fed policy will be on hold for the foreseeable future and as we start to see an economic rebound come out of Europe. The world’s largest and strongest economy is likely to start to see economic growth slow in the fourth quarter.
Gold: Flatlined after the biggest weekly gain since September
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having eked out its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,474 per Oz, representing little or no change on the day.
USD/JPY sidelined below 109.50 amid lack of clarity on trade deal
USD/JPY continues to trade in a flat line below mid-109s, as investors await some clarity on the US-China Phase One trade deal, especially amidst caution over the deal’s details.