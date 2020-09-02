EUR/USD: Ingredients are in place for a resumption of the rally

The EUR/USD pair is trading in the red near 1.19, having faced rejection above 1.20 on Tuesday while Wednesday's 4-hour chart is showing that the pair exited overbought conditions. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, believes EUR/USD is set to resume its rise with first resistance seen at 1.1930.
Key quotes
“The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart is back to the balanced ground – out of overbought conditions. Euro/dollar trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages and momentum remains positive.”
“The daily high of 1.1930 has been separating ranges and serves as the first resistance line. It is followed by 1.1965, the peak in mid-August. The fresh 2020 peak of 1.2010 is next.”
“Strong support is at 1.1880, that cushioned EUR/USD early in the week. It is followed by 1.1850, a stubborn resistance line last week. The next levels to watch are 1.18 and 1.1750.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
