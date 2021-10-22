- EUR/USD reverses pullback from weekly top, sidelined of late.
- Market sentiment dwindles even as ECB, Fed policymakers cite inflation fears.
- US stimulus, China’s Evergrande and Sino-American trade deal news probe risk-off mood.
- Preliminary readings of October’s Markit PMIs will be the key amid escalating reflation woes.
EUR/USD struggles to extend early Asian recovery moves around 1.1630 heading into Friday’s European session.
The major currency pair snapped a six-day uptrend the previous day on concerns that escalating price pressures in the US and Eurozone may push the respective central banks towards faster monetary policy normalization. However, sentiment-positive headlines challenged the sellers afterward.
While Fed Governor Christopher Waller followed Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester to highlight the inflation fears, New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams is the latest one to reiterate the phenomena. The same could be observed in the US inflation expectations, per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, as the gauge jumps to a nine-year high.
On the other hand, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Thursday that supply bottlenecks are starting to weigh on the Italian economy and added that they could last for longer than expected, per Reuters.
It should be noted that the inflation chatters help the US Treasury yields to poke the key 1.70% level, a break of which triggered the US dollar rally in the past.
Following that, news concerning US President Joe Biden’s optimism over striking a deal to pass major infrastructure and social spending measures and chatters surrounding the Sino-American phase one trade deal tamed the pessimists. Additionally, Evergrande’s ability to pay a bond coupon and hopes of getting assets sold, despite prior rejection from Hopson, challenge the risk aversion wave.
While portraying the mood, stock futures recover and the US Dollar Index (DXY) fades the previous day’s rebound from a three-week top. Though, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around 1.69% and keep EUR/USD buyers hopeful ahead of the key PMI data for October.
October’s preliminary activity data for Germany and Eurozone will be the key after Italy flagged risk of heating inflation. Following that, the US Markit PMIs will be crucial to follow for fresh impulse. Given the firmer US Treasury yields, strong US data may recall the EUR/USD bears. Also important will be speeches from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD formed a double top bearish chart pattern around 1.1665-70, also comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 22 to October 12 downturn. Descending RSI line and sustained trading below 200-SMA (on the four-hour chart) also favor the pair sellers. However, the support line of a two-week-old ascending trend channel joins 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the stated short-term moves, also 23.6% Fibo. level of a decline from early September, restrict the quote’s immediate downside around 1.1620-15.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1629
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.1623
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1608
|Daily SMA50
|1.171
|Daily SMA100
|1.1801
|Daily SMA200
|1.1921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1667
|Previous Daily Low
|1.162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1606
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1559
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1654
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1701
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Inflation fears defend bears above 1.1600, Eurozone, US PMIs eyed
EUR/USD is defending gains above 1.1600 ahead of the Eurozone Preliminary PMI reports. The market mood remains mixed amid rising inflation fears, the US stimulus and China Evergrande optimism. US PMIs, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3800 amid steady USD, UK Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3800, underpinned by a pause in the US dollar’s recovery amid cautious optimism. Brexit and China Evergrande optimism help put a floor under the currency pair, as traders reassess BOE’s rate hike bets. Focus on UK data flow.
Gold advances toward $1,790 amid softer USD
Gold prices remain on the path for weekly gains on Friday, following the previous four sessions' upside momentum. The selling pressure in the US dollar keeps the precious metal on the gaining spree. The greenback trades below 94.00 since the beginning of the week.
Chainlink price gears up for 40% gains as LINK bulls break out of a vital barrier
Chainlink price is extremely close to breaking out of a supply zone, ranging from $27.01 to $29.79. A decisive close above $30 will confirm the start of a 40% ascent to the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $41.35.
Earnings continue to impress
Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports. The results we've seen so far have been very encouraging and that's continued over the last 24 hours.