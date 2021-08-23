EUR/USD in fresh 3-day highs near 1.1730

- EUR/USD advances further north of 1.1700 on Monday.
- The dollar faces increasing selling pressure after recent tops.
- German, EMU flash Manufacturing PMIs eased in August.
The European currency regains the smile and lifts EUR/USD well past the 1.1700 mark at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD up on USD weakness
Renewed optimism in the risk complex now pushes EUR/USD further north of 1.1700 the figure, reaching new 3-day highs at the same time.
In the meantime, the offered note remains unchanged around the greenback as investors seem to capitalize part of the strong gains recorded in past sessions, including new YTD peaks in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The fresh buying interest in the euro re-emerges despite preliminary PMIs in the core Euroland came in below expectations for the month of August, receding at the same time from the previous readings.
Still in the euro area, the European Commission will release its flash Consumer Confidence gauge for the current month later in the session. Across the pond, the Chicago Fed Index is due in the first turn seconded by preliminary PMIs, Existing Home Sales and short-term Bill auctions.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded new lows near 1.1660 during last week, keeping the monthly downtrend well in place and losing around 2% since the beginning of August, when it used to flirt with 1.1900. The recent leg lower in the pair comes after another rejection from the 1.1880/1.1900 band and follows the solid march of the dollar, which remains mainly propped up by tapering/interest rates speculation. On the euro side of the equation, the re-affirmed dovish stance from the ECB (as per its latest meeting) is expected to keep spot under pressure despite auspicious results from key fundamentals and the persistent high morale in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Flash PMIs (Monday) – Final German Q2 GDP (Tuesday) – German IFO (Wednesday) – German GfK Consumer Confidence, ECB Accounts (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections in September could bring some political effervescence to the scenario. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the single currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.26% at 1.1729 and faces the next hurdle at 1.1804 (weekly high Aug.13) followed by 1.1829 (50-day SMA) and finally 1.1908 (monthly high Jul.30). On the other hand, a breakdown of 1.1663 (2021 low Aug.20) would target 1.1612 (monthly low Oct.20 2020) en route to 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.