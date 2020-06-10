EUR/USD in daily highs near 1.1370 ahead of data, ECB-speak, FOMC

- EUR/USD trades on a firm note in the 1.1370 region.
- US CPI, FOMC meeting, Powell’s presser next of note.
- ECB’s VP Luis De Guindos will speak later on Wednesday.
EUR/USD is extending the recovery from Tuesday’s lows in the 1.1250/40 band, regaining more than a cent and shifting its attention to the 1.1370 zone at the time of writing.
EUR/USD now looks to FOMC event
EUR/USD is up for the third session in a row on Wednesday, gathering extra steam always on the back of the continuation of the offered bias hitting the greenback and the improved tone in the risk complex.
The euro also found extra legs in the recent better-than-expected GDP results in the euro area published on Tuesday, which showed the economy of the region contracted 3.6% QoQ during the January-March period (vs. 3.8% from the preliminary readings).
Later in the session, ECB’s L.De Guindos will speak at a virtual event, while Board member I.Schnabel will speak at an online seminar.
Across the pond, inflation figures tracked by the CPI for the month of May will see the light in the first turn seconded by the more relevant FOMC meeting, Powell’s press conference as well as the revised “dots plot”.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD has regained poise after weekly lows in the 1.1250 region recorded on Tuesday. The constructive view in the euro, however, remains well sustained by the gradual and relentless re-opening of economies in Europe and by the ongoing monetary stimulus announced by the ECB, Germany and the European Commission. On top, the solid performance of the region’s current account is also adding to the attractiveness of the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.29% at 1.1371 and a breakout of 1.1383 (weekly/monthly high Jun.5) would target 1.1391 (monthly high Jun.13 2019) en route to 1.1412 (monthly high Jun.25 2019). On the flip side, the next support is located at 1.1241 (weekly low Jun.9) seconded by 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1018 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto high ground ahead of US inflation, Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, holding onto gains as the dollar retreats ahead of US inflation and the Fed's decision. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Forex Today: Dollar declines ahead of all-important Fed decision, inflation, COVID-19, politics eyed
The Federal Reserve is projected to leave the interest rate unchanged and reiterate its commitment to support the economy, albeit not with negative rates. The Fed will publish new economic projections and its forecasts for returning to pre-pandemic output and single-digit employment are eyed.
Gold holds steady below $1720 level, FOMC eyed for fresh impetus
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and was last seen trading just below the $1720-22 pivotal resistance.
WTI: Modestly offered around mid-$38.00 area ahead of EIA data
WTI trims Asian session losses while recovering from an intraday low of $38.19. Downbeat figures of China inflation confront geopolitical tension in Libya. FOMC, EIA data will be the key, qualitative headlines also become important to watch.