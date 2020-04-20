EUR/USD in daily highs, approaches 1.0900

- EUR/USD extends gains to the vicinity of 1.0900.
- European countries look to gradually re-open the economy.
- EMU Current Account surplus widened to €40.2 billion.
The single currency has started the week on a firm note, prompting EUR/USD to test the upper end of Monday’s range near 1.0900.
EUR/USD looks to COVID-19 developments
EUR/USD is looking to add to Friday’s gains, although a test/surpass of the key barrier at 1.0900 the figure still remains elusive.
In the meantime, developments from the coronavirus keep dictating the risk appetite trends for the time being amidst efforts from some countries to relax some of the lockdown measures as well as to start opening the economies albeit at a snail pace.
Furthermore, the Spanish government will propose a €1.5 trillion fund to help countries recover from the coronavirus aftermath. This plan is expected to be presented on Thursday at the Eurogroup meeting.
In the docket, the EMU’s Current Account surplus widened to €40.2 billion during February (from €31.8 billion. Across the pond, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be the only release later on Monday.
What to look for around EUR
The euro remains on a cautious mood at the beginning of the week, always looking to the coronavirus and its impact on the economy as the main driver of both sentiment and price action. On the more macro view, the single currency is expected to remain under scrutiny in the next periods in light of the forecasted contraction in the economy of the region in the first half of the year, relegating hopes of a strong recovery to Q3 and/or Q4. In the very near-term, attention is likely to remain on the upcoming Eurogroup meeting as well as potential announcements of extra stimulus in the euro area.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.13% at 1.0884 and a breakout of 1.0990 (weekly/monthly high Apr.15) would target 1.1050 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1147 (weekly high Mar.27). On the flip side, immediate contention aligns at 1.0812 (weekly low Apr.17) followed by 1.0768 (monthly low Apr.6) and finally 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.