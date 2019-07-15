EUR/USD in bullish consolidation phase around 1.1270

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • DXY attempts a bounce following last week’s decline on dovish Fedspeak.
  • Upbeat US PPI and dismal German macro data keep the gains limited.
  • Focus on US data and Fedspeak amid a data-light EU docket this week.

The EUR/USD pair continues to consolidate Friday’s bounce from near 1.1240 region, as the bears guard the 1.1275 barrier amid a broad US dollar rebound following last week’s declines.

So far this Monday, the US dollar is seen extending its tepid recovery across the board from five-day lows of 96.72 amid an uptick in the 10-year Treasury yields, which keeps the upside capped in the spot.

The greenback wiped-off upbeat US Producer Price Index-led gains and fell sharply versus its major competitors after the Fed officials re-enforced expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts in the coming months. The shared currency also derived support from upbeat Eurozone industrial production figures, which rose by 0.9% m/m in May.

However, the further upside in EUR/USD appears limited amid the recent weak economic data from Eurozone’s powerhouse, Germany. Meanwhile, increased odds of the European Central Bank (ECB) rolling out monetary stimulus once again by either cutting interest rates or restarting the QE program also undermines the sentiment around the EUR.

Further, the slowest expansion in the Chinese economy in 27 years could also remain a weight on the main currency pair. Looking ahead, the focus will remain on the US macro news and Fedspeak for the next direction on the prices, as the EU docket remains data-empty this week. In the meantime, the traders await the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index due later today for fresh incentives.

Levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1271
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1287
Daily SMA50 1.1243
Daily SMA100 1.1256
Daily SMA200 1.1326
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1276
Previous Daily Low 1.1238
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.1193
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1253
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1246
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1223
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1208
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1285
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

