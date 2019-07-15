EUR/USD in bullish consolidation phase around 1.1270

- DXY attempts a bounce following last week’s decline on dovish Fedspeak.
- Upbeat US PPI and dismal German macro data keep the gains limited.
- Focus on US data and Fedspeak amid a data-light EU docket this week.
The EUR/USD pair continues to consolidate Friday’s bounce from near 1.1240 region, as the bears guard the 1.1275 barrier amid a broad US dollar rebound following last week’s declines.
So far this Monday, the US dollar is seen extending its tepid recovery across the board from five-day lows of 96.72 amid an uptick in the 10-year Treasury yields, which keeps the upside capped in the spot.
The greenback wiped-off upbeat US Producer Price Index-led gains and fell sharply versus its major competitors after the Fed officials re-enforced expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts in the coming months. The shared currency also derived support from upbeat Eurozone industrial production figures, which rose by 0.9% m/m in May.
However, the further upside in EUR/USD appears limited amid the recent weak economic data from Eurozone’s powerhouse, Germany. Meanwhile, increased odds of the European Central Bank (ECB) rolling out monetary stimulus once again by either cutting interest rates or restarting the QE program also undermines the sentiment around the EUR.
Further, the slowest expansion in the Chinese economy in 27 years could also remain a weight on the main currency pair. Looking ahead, the focus will remain on the US macro news and Fedspeak for the next direction on the prices, as the EU docket remains data-empty this week. In the meantime, the traders await the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index due later today for fresh incentives.
Levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1271
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1287
|Daily SMA50
|1.1243
|Daily SMA100
|1.1256
|Daily SMA200
|1.1326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1286
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1253
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1208
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1285
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1323
EUR/USD in bullish consolidation phase around 1.1270
