EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution

  • EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart.
  • RSI trends in overbought region, warrants caution for the EUR bulls.
  • Eurozone Sentix and Unemployment rate in focus amid tepid mood.

EUR/USD is consolidating near weekly highs of 1.1820, as the US dollar holds the lower ground across the board after Monday’s sharp sell-off.

The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.

Further, the greenback was undermined by the fall in the US Treasury yields amid uncertainty over the passage of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.

Markets ignored the dour covid situation in Europe, as the cases continue to rise and vaccination rate remain unimpressive. All eyes now remain on the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence and Unemployment Rate for fresh cues after the US ISM Services PMI bettered expectations.

EUR/USD: Technical outlook

As observed on the hourly chart, the major has carved out a potential bull pennant formation after Monday’s sharp rise that followed a consolidation.

Therefore, an hourly close above the falling trendline resistance at 1.1817 could validate the bullish continuation pattern, opening doors for a test of the measured target at 1.1886.

Ahead of that level, the psychological 1.1850 barrier could challenge the bullish commitments.

EUR/USD: Hourly chart

However, with the relative strength index (RSI) lying in the overbought territory, it calls for a cause for concern for the EUR bulls.

Hence, a corrective pullback towards the bullish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) cannot be ruled out before the uptrend resumes.

The bullish crossovers spotted on the said time frame continue to keep the buyers hopeful.

EUR/USD: Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1813
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.1763
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1858
Daily SMA50 1.1996
Daily SMA100 1.2055
Daily SMA200 1.1881
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1786
Previous Daily Low 1.1749
Previous Weekly High 1.1794
Previous Weekly Low 1.1704
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1763
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1772
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1746
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1729
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1709
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1783
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1803
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1821

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

