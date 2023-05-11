EUR/USD ignores hawkish ECB versus softer US inflation play to retreat towards 1.0960 support

- EUR/USD fades the previous day’s corrective bounce off weekly low.
- Recently mixed EU, German data raise doubts on hawkish ECB commentary.
- Softer US inflation fails to underpin Fed rate cut bias with mixed details.
- US PPI, second-tier data eyed for clear directions on Euro moves.
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh the intraday low around 1.0970 as it pares the previous day’s rebound from the weekly low heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Euro pair fails to justify the hawkish expectations from the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as downbeat US inflation clues, amid mixed sentiment.
Multiple ECB Officials including President Christine Lagarde, tried to defend the bloc’s central bank’s hawkish bias as some among the team consider the latest easing in the European and German statistics to suggest nearness to the policy pivot.
With this in mind, Bloomberg quotes people familiar with the debate while saying, “ECB officials are starting to accept that interest-rate increases might need to continue in September to bring inflation fully under control.”
Alternatively, the final reading of Germany’s headline inflation gauge, namely the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for April, confirmed the initial estimations of 7.6% YoY versus 7.8% marked in March.
On the other hand, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.9% YoY for April versus market expectations of reprinting the 5.0% mark, being the first below 5.0% print in two years. However, the details of the Core CPI, CPI ex Food and Energy, appear mixed and raise doubts on the chatters surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot in 2023.
Elsewhere, softer US and China inflation data weighs on the hawkish central bank bets and allow markets to remain cautiously optimistic on early Thursday. Also supporting the sentiment are the US policymakers’ preparations to avoid debt ceiling expiry despite failing in the initial attempt. Furthermore, expectations of the US-China top-tier policymakers’ meeting also underpin the slightly upbeat sentiment.
Amid these plays, US stock futures print mild gains whereas US Treasury bond yields keep the previous day’s downbeat performance on the table, which in turn prods the US Dollar buyers.
Looking forward, a light calendar in the bloc highlights the risk catalysts as the notable directives for the EUR/USD pair traders to watch ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for April, expected to ease to 2.4% YoY.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD retreats from a one-week-old descending resistance line, around the 1.1000 round figure, while dropping towards an upward-sloping support line from April 17, close to 1.0960 at the latest. That said, bearish MACD signals and a steady RSI (14) line keep Euro bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0976
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.0982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0999
|Daily SMA50
|1.0861
|Daily SMA100
|1.0793
|Daily SMA200
|1.0446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1007
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0942
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0982
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0947
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bitcoin miner Marathon first-quarter earnings beat estimates as SEC extends probe
MARA one of the largest publicly traded crypto miners in North America, reported a narrower-than forecast first-quarter loss per share as a rising bitcoin price and increased production helped lift the Florida-based company back toward profitability.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.