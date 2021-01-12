EUR/USD hovers below Fibonacci level, put bias strongest since late October

- EUR/USD has violated support of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the Nov-Jan rally.
- Risk reversal on EUR/USD hits a multi-month low on put demand.
- The US dollar tracks the longer duration Treasury yields higher.
EUR/USD looks south, having found acceptance under widely-tracked Fibonacci retracement support. Options market data shows the strongest bearish bias in at least two months.
On Monday, the currency pair closed under 1.2173 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement of Nov-Jan rally) and registered its third consecutive daily decline. At press time, the pair is trading in a sideways manner near 1.2145.
The pullback from the high of 1.2349 seen last week could be associated with the dollar's broad-based bounce fueled by an uptick in the US Treasury yields.
The longer duration yields have jumped to multi-month highs on expectations for a bigger fiscal stimulus under Joe Biden's leadership and rising inflation expectations.
According to technical charts, EUR/USD's pullback could be extended to the 1.2050-1.20 range. The options market shows increased demand for put options; sign investors are adding bets to position for losses in the single currency.
One-month risk reversals on EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, have dropped to -0.30 to hit the lowest level since Oct. 29, according to data provided by Reuters. The metric has declined from 0.125 to below zero over the past five trading days. The data shows increased demand for put options or bearish bets that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to sell the EUR at a predetermined rate on or before a specific date.
The economic calendar is light on Tuesday, which leaves the pair at the mercy of the action in the US bond yields.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2145
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2225
|Daily SMA50
|1.2052
|Daily SMA100
|1.1917
|Daily SMA200
|1.1586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD back in the red below 0.77 amid fresh China-HK jitters
AUD/USD holds the lower ground below 0.77, as the risk sentiment takes a hit on reports that China is planning a further Hong Kong crackdown. The US dollar appears to have picked up fresh bids while the S&P 500 futures turn negative.
Gold charts a narrowing price range near the 200-day SMA
Gold defends the widely-tracked 200-day SMA support. The hourly chart shows a narrowing price range or pennant pattern. The yellow metal has carved out a pennant pattern on the hourly chart.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD bulls take a breather
GBP/USD trades better bid above 1.3500, consolidating the decline to a two-week low. The cable tumbled after breaking 21-day SMA on Monday. A pause in the US dollar rally despite higher Treasury yields lends some support to the spot.
Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action
Crypto market participants expected Bitcoin and altcoins to correct after exceeding $30K, but in fact, profit-taking started after $40K. The 46% rise since the beginning of the year has created a huge demand for profit-taking.
Dollar index eyes 50-day SMA as rising US yields shake out shorts
The dollar index (DXY) looks north as US Treasury yields rise, shaking out elevated shorts. The 10-year yield has jumped to fresh 10-month highs near 1.15% and has gained more than 20 basis since last Tuesday.