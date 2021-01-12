EUR/USD hovers below Fibonacci level, put bias strongest since late October

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD has violated support of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the Nov-Jan rally.
  • Risk reversal on EUR/USD hits a multi-month low on put demand. 
  • The US dollar tracks the longer duration Treasury yields higher.

EUR/USD looks south, having found acceptance under widely-tracked Fibonacci retracement support. Options market data shows the strongest bearish bias in at least two months. 

On Monday, the currency pair closed under 1.2173 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement of Nov-Jan rally) and registered its third consecutive daily decline. At press time, the pair is trading in a sideways manner near 1.2145.

The pullback from the high of 1.2349 seen last week could be associated with the dollar's broad-based bounce fueled by an uptick in the US Treasury yields. 

The longer duration yields have jumped to multi-month highs on expectations for a bigger fiscal stimulus under Joe Biden's leadership and rising inflation expectations. 

According to technical charts, EUR/USD's pullback could be extended to the 1.2050-1.20 range. The options market shows increased demand for put options; sign investors are adding bets to position for losses in the single currency. 

One-month risk reversals on EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, have dropped to -0.30 to hit the lowest level since Oct. 29, according to data provided by Reuters. The metric has declined from 0.125 to below zero over the past five trading days. The data shows increased demand for put options or bearish bets that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to sell the EUR at a predetermined rate on or before a specific date. 

The economic calendar is light on Tuesday, which leaves the pair at the mercy of the action in the US bond yields. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2145
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2225
Daily SMA50 1.2052
Daily SMA100 1.1917
Daily SMA200 1.1586
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2227
Previous Daily Low 1.2132
Previous Weekly High 1.235
Previous Weekly Low 1.2193
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2076
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.202
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.221
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2266
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2305

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD back in the red below 0.77 amid fresh China-HK jitters

AUD/USD back in the red below 0.77 amid fresh China-HK jitters

AUD/USD holds the lower ground below 0.77, as the risk sentiment takes a hit on reports that China is planning a further Hong Kong crackdown. The US dollar appears to have picked up fresh bids while the S&P 500 futures turn negative. 

 

AUD/USD News

Gold charts a narrowing price range near the 200-day SMA

Gold charts a narrowing price range near the 200-day SMA

Gold defends the widely-tracked 200-day SMA support. The hourly chart shows a narrowing price range or pennant pattern. The yellow metal has carved out a pennant pattern on the hourly chart.

Gold news

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD bulls take a breather

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD bulls take a breather

GBP/USD trades better bid above 1.3500, consolidating the decline to a two-week low. The cable tumbled after breaking 21-day SMA on Monday. A pause in the US dollar rally despite higher Treasury yields lends some support to the spot. 

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action

Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action

Crypto market participants expected Bitcoin and altcoins to correct after exceeding $30K, but in fact, profit-taking started after $40K. The 46% rise since the beginning of the year has created a huge demand for profit-taking.

Read more

Dollar index eyes 50-day SMA as rising US yields shake out shorts

Dollar index eyes 50-day SMA as rising US yields shake out shorts

The dollar index (DXY) looks north as US Treasury yields rise, shaking out elevated shorts. The 10-year yield has jumped to fresh 10-month highs near 1.15% and has gained more than 20 basis since last Tuesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures