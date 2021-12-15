- The shared currency recovered some of its Tuesday’s losses, is up some 0.05%
- The EUR/USD is range-bound in familiar levels, waiting for the Fed.
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bearish bias with the YTD low is at risk of being broken.
The EUR/USD barely advances during the New York session, trading at 1.1260 at the time of writing. A risk-off market mood spurred by Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy decision looms the financial markets. US equities are down in the day, while US bond yields rise, while the greenback is slightly up.
The EUR/USD pair remained subdued through the overnight session, in a familiar fashion, ahead of the Fed and could not break above the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) around 1.1280. In fact, it dropped near the December 14 swing low at 1.1252, fading the downward move, settling at current levels.
Before the Wall Street opened, the US Commerce Department reported that Retail Sales for November rose by 0.3%, lower than the 0.8% foreseen. Meanwhile, excluding Autos, sales increased by 0.2%. The aforementioned was mainly ignored by investors, which in turn, on Tuesday’s witnessed the highest increase in 10-year of prices paid by producers, adding fuel to expectations of a faster Fed bond taper process, so expected by the markets.
What’s priced in?
The market expects that the Fed would accelerate the reduction of its QE, at least by double of the $15 Billion announced on November’s meeting. Additionally, the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) with its “dot-plot” would be scrutinized, as market participants look for signals of rate hikes, how many, and in which time frame.
Money market futures expect at least two rate hikes by 2022, three in 2023, and two more in 2024, each one of 25 basis points, with rates closing almost to 2%.
In the meantime, US bond yields are almost flat. The US 10-year Treasury yield sits at 1.446%, unchanged, while the US Dollar Index edges up 0.03%, at 96.60.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart shows the pair has a downward bias, further confirmed by a descending triangle in a downtrend called a “pennant.” Additionally, the daily moving averages (DMAs) remain above the spot price, with the 50, 100, and 200-DMAs located at 1.1447, 1.1600, and 1.1788, respectively.
On the downside, a break below the December 7 pivot low at 1.1227 would expose the YTD low at 1.1186. The breach of the latter would push the pair towards the figure at 1.1100, followed by the pennant’s target at 1.1041.
To the upside, the first resistance would be 1.1300. In the event of the figure giving way for EUR bulls, that would expose the December 8 high at 1.1354, followed by a test of 1.1400.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.126
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1254
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.129
|Daily SMA50
|1.1454
|Daily SMA100
|1.1609
|Daily SMA200
|1.1792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1254
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1228
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1231
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.116
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1348
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1200 as dollar capitalizes on hawkish Fed policy decisions
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the late American session and declined toward 1.1200. The US Federal Reserve increased the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion as widely expected.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
Gold rebounds after falling to a fresh two-month low near $1,750
With the immediate reaction to the Fed's decision to double the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion, gold dropped to a two-month low of $1,753 before recovering toward $1,760. 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% ahead of Powell's presser.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?