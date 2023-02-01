- EUR/USD is biased to the downside as it takes out the near-term structure around 1.0905 after the Fed interest rate decision.
- The Fed chairman Jerome Powell will be the next event that would be expected to cause more volatility and determine the direction of the Euro ahead of the ECB.
EUR/USD is bouncing around 1.0900 after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the eighth time in a year, but slowed its pace to a quarter of a point in a nod to an improved inflation outlook.
Federal Reserve statement
Key notes:
- FOMC policy vote was unanimous, to continue balance sheet reduction as planned.
- Reaffirms policy framework, and inflation target.
The Fed is retaining its prior language in the statement and Fed fund futures are still pricing in rate cuts this year, with the Fed funds rate seen at 4.486% by end of December, unchanged prior to the Fed decision. The March meeting is priced in at 85% for 25 bps with the remainder at no change.
Next up will be Jerome Powell who speaks to the press.
Watch live: Jerome Powell's presser
EUR/USD technical analysis
As per the pre-Fed analysis made ahead of the Tokyo open on Tuesday, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a move to test 1.0900/20, the price has broken the structure, leaving the bias to the upside for the sessions ahead of the Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD H4 chart, prior analysis:
It was stated that the support came in near a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior bullish 4-hour impulse where a correction could be expected to decelerate. This comes in at 1.0850. On the upside, 1.0900 came in at the target with 1.0920 above there as a potential liquidity zone into the Fed.
EUR/USD update
The price behaved accordingly and was pumped up to sweep liquidity through 1.0900 as forecasted, conveniently poised for either a sell-off around the Fed or a continuation of the move having already broken resistance structure.
EUR/USD post-Fed interest rate decision and statement
Before the announcement and statement, the price was sitting in a 50% mean reversion area on the hourly chart, on the front side of the bullish dynamic support. Given it had already broken structure to the upside, bulls were in place in anticipation of a move up. This left a bearish case for a test of major structure at 1.0888 and a subsequent move lower, trapping the breakout longs. On the other hand, a dovish outcome would have been perceived as bearish for the US Dollar and leave 1.0950 exposed in a -61.8% extension of the recent correction of the prior bullish impulse.
EUR/USD after the Fed, initial knee-jerk reaction
EUR/USD was offered to 1.0891 (breaking through technical structure again) on the knee-jerk of the Federal Reserve announcement. The price then attempted a move higher in volatility around the decision to hike just 25 basis points, touching a fresh higher for the day of 1.0925. It has now made a fresh session low of 1.0891 at the time of writing as the bears move in for the kill. This leaves the bias to the downside into the Fed chair's presser. However, should he fail to convince markets should he attempt to push back prospects of a pivot later this year, then the Euro could take off and break the 1.0920s resistance as explained above on the charts with 1.0950 eyed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes by 25 bps as expected, focus shifts to Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 bps to the range of 4.5-4.75% as expected following the first policy meeting of 2023. The US Dollar stages a modest rebound against its rivals as investors wait for Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 as Fed raises policy rate by 25 bps
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 following the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points as expected. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will comment on the policy outlook and respond to questions at a press conference.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2300, eyes on Powell
GBP/USD trimmed early gains and barely holds above 1.2300 as US Dollar stays resilient after the Fed's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 bps. In its policy statement, the Fed reiterated its willingness to continue to hike rates. Eyes on Powell's presser.
Gold edges higher toward as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,930 in the American session. Following the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 25 bps, the 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.5%, helping XAU/USD edge higher ahead of Powell's press conference.
Fed remains hawkish with 25 bps hike, how will Bitcoin price react?
Bitcoin price plunged to its weekly low of $22,862 earlier today, as traders awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision. BTC has traded sideways in the 24-hours preceding the rate hike announcement.