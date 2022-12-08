EUR/USD hovers around 1.0500 ahead of European Central Bank Lagarde’s speech

- EUR/USD is oscillating around 1.0500 as investors await a speech from European Central Bank’s Lagarde.
- Uncertainty over the Federal Reserve policy outlook has muddled investors’ sentiment.
- The speech from Christine Lagarde will trim obscurity over interest rate policy.
- EUR/USD is expected to continue its sideways auction profile amid a quiet market mood.
EUR/USD is failing to sustain above the psychological support of 1.0500 in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair is struggling to hold its reins amid a cautious market mood. Rising fears of a recession in the United States economy are compelling investors to safeguard themselves behind the US Dollar.
Meanwhile, the shared currency bulls are getting anxious ahead of the speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, which is scheduled for Thursday. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its recovery to near the bewildering resistance at 105.40. S&P500 futures continue to remain sideways as the upside has been restricted by soaring recession fears.
The return on US Treasury bonds has recovered sharply as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is preparing to hike interest rates further next week. The 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed above 3.47% after diving near 3.40%.
Uncertainty over the Federal Reserve policy outlook muddles market mood
Market mood is displaying mixed responses as investors are confused whether to cheer strength in the United States economy supported by a tight labor market and firmer demand in the service sector or to turn cautious on expectations of a higher interest rate peak to contain fresh evidence of a reversal in inflation.
The upbeat demand for manpower is indicating that the inflationary pressures are here to stay as strong demand for labor meets with higher salaries. This will left more money in the palms of households, which will result in higher retail demand and therefore will trigger inflation ahead.
Therefore, Federal Reserve policymakers are pressuring for a higher interest rate peak rather than a continuation of the current rate hike pace to unbundle the inflation mess. Expectations for a higher neutral rate have triggered recession fears. Bank of America (BoA) CEO Brian Moynihan told investors at a Goldman Sachs financial conference that the United States economy will show "negative growth" in the first part of 2023, but the contraction will be "mild."
A prolonged decline is expected in the US Dollar
Expansion in recession fears in the United States economy has set a bullish ground for the US Dollar in the short-term. A report from ING states that as long as the Federal Reserve will remain hawkish, US Dollar will remain strong. Current recessionary fears have built a positive environment for the Dollar and a negative one for commodity and pro-cyclical currencies.
Also, economists at the National Bank of Canada believe that the greenback could recover some ground in the near term. On a longer horizon, they have a different opinion that a policy change from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the first quarter of 2023 would set the stage for a more prolonged decline in the Greenback.
Speech from European Central Bank President will trim obscurity over interest rate policy
Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the speech from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for fresh impetus. The speech from Christine Lagarde will provide cues about the likely monetary policy action for December monetary policy meeting.
Eurozone headline inflation has displayed a plunge in its preliminary November report. However, a one-time slowdown in the inflationary pressures is not sufficient to call for policy change but requires deceleration in the inflation report continuously for a few months. A survey conducted by the European Central Bank dictates that 12-month inflation expectations have accelerated to 5.4% from the prior consensus of 5.1%. While, for a three-year period, forward inflation is unchanged at 3.0%. To offset the increment in one-year inflation expectations, a hawkish commentary is expected from ECB’s Lagarde.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD is holding itself above the upward-sloping trendline placed from November 3 low at 0.9730 on a four-hour scale. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0465 is acting as a major cushion for the major currency pair.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0497
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.051
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0384
|Daily SMA50
|1.007
|Daily SMA100
|1.0059
|Daily SMA200
|1.0357
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.055
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0443
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0509
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0484
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0452
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0394
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0559
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0500 ahead of European Central Bank Lagarde’s speech
EUR/USD is oscillating around 1.0500 as investors await a speech from European Central Bank’s Lagarde. Uncertainty over the Federal Reserve policy outlook has muddled investors’ sentiment. The speech from Christine Lagarde will trim obscurity over interest rate policy.
GBP/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.2100 break
GBP/USD renews its intraday low near 1.2180 as it braces for the first weekly loss in five during early Thursday. In doing so, the Cable pair defends the bears by trading below a one-week-old descending resistance line, as well as inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Gold seeks cushion above $1,780 as Fed policy outlook muddles US Dollar
Gold price is looking to build a cushion around the immediate support of $1,782.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal was corrected after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of $1,790.00. Gold price is displaying mixed responses.
XRP price avoids bearish fate, but can bulls manifest $0.506
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish recovery after slipping below a crucial support level. This development indicates that the buyers are still in control and that an upswing is likely to emerge here. However, for Ripple’s bullish outlook to play out, it needs Bitcoin’s support.
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023. The US Manufacturing PMI has fallen below 50 (the dividing line between expansion and contraction) for the first time since March 2020. Also, all relevant yield curves are now deeply inverted.