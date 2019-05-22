EUR/USD hovering above 1.1150, will FOMC minutes trigger some volatility?

- US Dollar mixed across the board ahead of the FOMC minutes.
- Euro fails to hold to gains versus US Dollar, remains on consolidation mode.
The EUR/USD pair peaked today at 1.1179 during the European session but then pulled back, moving to the 1.1150 area. As of writing trades at 1.1155, flat for the day. Traders await the release of the minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve.
At that meeting (Apr 30/May 1) the Fed kept rates unchanged. Most analysts expected a cautious Fed in the minutes. So, for the minutes to move markets, they would have to move away from the cautious stance, to an even more cautious (EUR/USD positive) or offer a hawkish twist, signaling that rates could rise again sometime over the current year (negative).
The pair awaits the minutes trading steady, holding in the 50-pips range that has been in place since last Thursday. The low volatility environment could be challenged with the minutes however, many analysts consider that the impact of the Fed’s document should be limited.
To the upside, if the euro manages to move above and hold away from 1.1170 it could gain some momentum and even approach 1.1200. On the flip side, in line with the primary trend, a break under 1.1140 could leave the 2019 low at 1.1110 exposed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.