- The common currency continues its recovery in the week, up by 0.81%.
- The market mood remains fragile, though Wednesday weighed on the greenback.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Upward biased in the near-term, a test of the 1.0600 figure is on the cards.
The shared currency extends its gains in the week, advances for the third straight day, up by 0.45%, amidst a mixed market mood surrounding the financial markets. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0576.
Sentiment is mixed. European bourses ended with losses, while US equities remain positive. In the meantime, the EUR/USD held its gains, despite a dismal EU Consumer Confidence print of -23.6, compared to expectations of -20.5. The major barely reacted to the news, as the EUR/USD remained underpinned by higher German 10-year yields, alongside a weaker US dollar. Also, traders were focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying at the US Senate.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell testified at the US Senate. He said that the central bank remains committed to bringing inflation down and added that data and the US economic outlook would determine the pace of tightening. Additionally, for the first time, he acknowledged that hiking rates could tip the US economy into a recession and called that a soft landing will be “very challenging.”
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the greenback’s value against its peers, remains heavy, falling 0.30%, sitting at 104.110, while the US 10-year Treasury yield got no support from Powell, down thirteen basis points, yielding 3.145%.
Ahead of the week, the EU economic docket will be busy, featuring S&P Global PMIs in France, Germany, and the Euroarea. Also, the ECB will host a General Council Meeting. Across the pond, the US calendar will feature Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s second day at the US Congress, Initial Jobless Claims, and S&P Global PMIs.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the last seven days, the EUR/USD has advanced steadily in six, though the negative day was absorbed by June’s 20 and 21 price action. EUR/USD traders should note that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 49.45 is aiming higher after breaking above the RSI’s 7-day SMA, suggesting some buying pressure is mounting on the pair.
Therefore, the EUR/USD is upward biased in the near term. That said, the EUR/USD first resistance would be the 1.0600 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the June 10 daily high at 1.0642, closely followed by the 1.0700 mark.
Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0576
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|1.0529
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0619
|Daily SMA50
|1.0621
|Daily SMA100
|1.0873
|Daily SMA200
|1.1157
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0583
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0509
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0601
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0359
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0555
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0424
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0571
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
