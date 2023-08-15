EUR/USD holds to gains near 1.0950 after US data

Share:

The US Dollar weakens despite US Retail Sales beating expectations.

The EUR/USD pair holds below the 1.0950 key short-term resistance area.

The EUR/USD is rising on Tuesday, recovering modestly from monthly lows. The pair hit a fresh daily high at 1.0953 and is hovering around 1.0940 as the upside remains limited after US data.

Mixed US data

Retail sales rose in July by 0.7% in the US, surpassing the expected increase of 0.4%. Additionally, June figures were revised higher from 0.2% to 0.3%. However, a different report indicated that the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index dropped to -19, against the market consensus of -1.

Following the release of retail sales figures, the US Dollar briefly rose, causing the EUR/USD pair to fall to 1.0896. However, it quickly rebounded and reached a fresh daily high at 1.0953.

The US Dollar is currently weakening after a strong performance over the past three days. The DXY is trading below 103.00, moving away from the one-month high it reached on Monday at 103.45.

The decline in the Greenback is happening alongside lower US yields. The 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 4.27% and as of writing, stands at 4.17%, while the 2-year yield briefly reached levels above 5.00% and is now moving toward 4.90%. Equity prices on Wall Street are falling, with the Dow Jones losing 0.85% after the first hour of trading.

Technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is testing the 1.0950 area, which also coincides with the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. A consolidation above 1.0950 would strengthen the short-term outlook for the Euro, favoring a potential extension.

On the contrary, if the pair fails to regain 1.0950, it could weaken, with a break below 1.0895 exposing the weekly low at 1.0874, and further below the 1.0830 support area.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0941 Today Daily Change 0.0035 Today Daily Change % 0.32 Today daily open 1.0906 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1026 Daily SMA50 1.0966 Daily SMA100 1.093 Daily SMA200 1.0777 Levels Previous Daily High 1.096 Previous Daily Low 1.0874 Previous Weekly High 1.1065 Previous Weekly Low 1.0929 Previous Monthly High 1.1276 Previous Monthly Low 1.0834 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0907 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0928 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0867 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0828 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0781 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0952 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0999 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1038



