EUR/USD holds to gains above 1.1250, as market participants ignore FOMC minutes

- Fed’s minutes show no surprises, offset by Powell’s comments earlier today.
- EUR/USD consolidates gains, having best day since June 21.
The EUR/USD pair remained above 1.1250 following the release of the FOMC minutes that were mostly ignored by market participants. The pair continues to trade within the 1.1265/1.1250 range, consolidating daily gains and 50 pips above yesterday’s close, the best performance in three weeks.
According to the minutes, many officials from the Federal Reserve saw a stronger rate cut case amid rising risks. Chair Powell today repeated the argument by signaling that “most” at the FOMC see that scenario. The document showed that only a couple of policymakers favored cutting rates at that meeting. Back in June, the Fed kept the rate unchanged as expected. One member dissented, James Bullard, who asked for an immediate rate cut. On Thursday, Powell will again present testimony.
The US Dollar held around daily lows after the minutes and dropped further against the yen. Gold prices rose further while equity prices remained in positive territory.
Moving away from July lows
Yesterday EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1191, the lowest since late-June and bounced modestly. Today it is recovering further and holding on top of 1.1250. If it continues the next key level could be seen at 1.1285 (20-day SMA). On the flip side, now 1.1230 could be seen as the immediate support followed by 1.1180 (June low).
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1258
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.1208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1287
|Daily SMA50
|1.1239
|Daily SMA100
|1.1258
|Daily SMA200
|1.1329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.122
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1193
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1373
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1207
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1204
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes
Given Fed Chair Powell’s words earlier today, the market has chosen to ignore the Minutes of the latest meeting. Dollar’s weakness continues as more rate cuts are back on the table.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles
The Pound benefited from broad dollar’s weakness just temporarily as the GBP/USD pair modest advance doesn’t change the bearish outlook. UK data keeps missing market’s expectations, although a light of hope surged from monthly GDP.
USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes
USD/JPY was offered in late London and met a low of 108.39 as the Greenback drops to test the parameters of the 97 handle.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.