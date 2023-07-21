EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1135-40 area, just above one-week low set on Thursday

- EUR/USD edges higher on Friday and draws support from subdued USD price action.
- The fundamental backdrop warrants caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the crucial FOMC/ECB policy meetings next week.
The EUR/USD pair ticks higher during the Asian session on Friday, albeit lacks bullish conviction and currently trades around the 1.1135-1.1140 region, just a few pips above over a one-week low touched the previous day.
The US Dollar (USD) is seen consolidating the overngith strong gains led by the upbeat US Jobless Claims data and turning out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance for the first time fell by 9K, to 228K during the week ended July 15, marking the lowest reading since mid-May. The data pointed to a still tighth labour market and reaffirmed market bets for a 25 bps rate-hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in July.
Adding to this, doubts that the Fed will commit to a more dovish policy stance act as a tailwind for the USD. The shared currency, on the other hand, is undermined by the fact that European Central Bank (ECB) officials recently delivered mixed signals regarding the next policy moves after the July meeting. Even a more hawkish ECB policymaker, Klaas Knot said that rate hikes later this year may not be necessary. Investors, however, seem convinced that the ECB will increase borrowing costs in July and September.
This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the EUR/USD pair and positioning for an extension of the recent retracement from the 1.1275 region, or the highest level since February 2022 touched earlier this month. Market participants might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of next week's key central bank event risks - the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday, followed by the crucial ECB policy meeting on Thursday.
Nevertheless, the EUR/USD pair remains on track to register weekly losses and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics in the absence of any relevant market moving economic relesaes, either from the Euro Zone or the US.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1017
|Daily SMA50
|1.0888
|Daily SMA100
|1.0878
|Daily SMA200
|1.0682
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1229
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark amid a stronger USD
AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark on the back of US Dollar strength. The Australian job data hint at another hike after a July pause. The US Jobless Claims boost the US Dollar across the board.
USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses below 140.00, lacks follow-through
USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply and snaps a five-day winning streak to over a one-week high. A combination of factors benefit the JPY and exerts some pressure amid subdued USD demand. Investors now look to next week's key central bank event risks before placing directional bets.
Gold pullback appears elusive on Federal Reserve, China concerns
Gold price remains pressured at $1,9170 amid early Friday morning in Asia, after reversing from a nine-week high as market players seek more clues to justify the latest pullback in the metal’s prices. Despite the retreat, the XAU/USD remains on the way to posting the third consecutive weekly gain.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is exactly how things played out on Thursday.