EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1000 as Fed keeps rates unchanged

- Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged as expected, Powell’s press conference starts at 19:30 GMT.
- US dollar holds to daily gains, DXY heads for the highest close since early December.
The EUR/USD pair kept hovering around 1.1000 after the released of the FOMC statement. The US dollar rose marginally across the board and US yields dropped modestly.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept its interest rate unchanged at 1.50 - 1.75% and rose the IOER rate to 1.6% from 1.55%, as expected. The decision had practically no impact across markets. Fed’s actions were fully discounted. The statement contained minor changes. Now they see household spending rising at a “moderate” pace instead of “strong”. Now attention turns to Chair Powell’s press conference.
As of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.0999, around the same level of the last three hours, down more than 20 pips for the day. From a technical perspective, the pair continues to test a key support area at 1.1000 and also 1.0980. A break lower would increase the bearish pressure on the euro. On the upside, a recovery above 1.1010 could add momentum for a short-term recovery.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1004
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.1022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1114
|Daily SMA50
|1.1101
|Daily SMA100
|1.1072
|Daily SMA200
|1.113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1025
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0998
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1015
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1005
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0978
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1059
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed leaves rates unchanged, USD choppy
The Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates unchanged after cutting them three times in 2019. Comments on the ballooning balance sheet, employment, inflation, and trade are all of interest.
EUR/USD mixed after Fed holds its ground
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, above the fresh 2020 low of 1.0991 recorded earlier. Tension is mounting ahead of the all-important Fed decision.
GBP/USD clings to range after Fed decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 after the EU Parliament rubber-stamped the Brexit accord as expected. The focus shifts to central bank decisions.
Gold drops following the Fed keeping rates unchanged
Gold is trading at $1,570 at the time of writing following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Gold has travelled from a low of $1,563. to a high of $1,574. the DXY has fallen to a low of 97.94 form a high of 98.19 and US 10-Year Treasuries are trading between 1.6050% and 1.6680% at $1.6170 at the time of writing.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.