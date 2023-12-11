EUR/USD holds positive ground around 1.0770, US CPI data eyed

- EUR/USD holds ground near 1.0770, up 0.06% on the day.
- The US labour market may convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to delay rate cuts in 2024.
- The market expected the European Central Bank (ECB) to hold rates until the inflation will return to target in a timely manner.
- Traders will monitor US inflation data ahead of the FOMC, ECB monetary policy meeting.
The US labour market improved in November, with better-than-expected growth, lower unemployment, and higher wages, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday. Treasury bond yields rose considerably immediately as investors speculated that the report may convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to delay rate cuts in 2024.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) added 199K employees, above the market expectation of 180K. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate declined from 3.9% to 3.7%, and the average hourly earnings remains unchanged at 4.0% YoY.
Across the pond, the German inflation data, as measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) came in at 2.3%, in line with the market consensus. The markets anticipate that the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold interest rates until inflation will return to target in a timely manner and will start to cut interest rates in March 2024.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and the ECB monetary policy meeting will be in the spotlight this week. Ahead of the key events, market participants will take cues from the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), due on Tuesday. The annual inflation data for November is estimated to ease from 3.2% to 3.1%, while the core inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 4.0% YoY.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.087
|Daily SMA50
|1.0704
|Daily SMA100
|1.0764
|Daily SMA200
|1.0823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0801
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0724
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0517
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0879
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
