EUR/USD holds onto recovery gains below 1.2200 amid cautious market mood

- EUR/USD sustains the 40-pips Asian bounce.
- USD remains offered amid stimulus blockage, virus woes.
- US data dump and virus updates closely eyed.
EUR/USD consolidates the Asian bounce ahead of the European open, as the US dollar holds the lower ground amid mixed market sentiment.
The sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with markets eagerly awaiting a Brexit trade deal breakthrough while on the other hand, US President obstructed a $900 billion covid stimulus, calling the bill as a disgrace.
A fresh risk-aversion gripped Asia on Wednesday after Trump said that he doesn’t want to sign the covid relief bill, although it failed to lift the dollar’s haven demand amid positive regional equities.
The main currency pair awaits fresh impetus for the next push higher, as a fresh batch of critical economic releases will be released from the US docket later today. Also, fresh virus updates will be eyed for fresh cues on the market sentiment.
The greenback also remains on the back amid the downbeat US CB Consumer Confidence data. The American consumer confidence dropped for the second straight month to hit a four-month low of 88.6 in December, re-igniting concerns over the economic recovery.
The pullback in the main currency pair can be mainly attributed to the resurgent haven demand for the US dollar against its key rivals, as markets fret over the new covid strain found in the UK and its impact on the global economic recovery.
Meanwhile, hopes for positive developments on the Brexit front could likely offer further support to the euro bulls. Looking ahead, pre-Christmas holiday-thinned trading is likely to keep the major volatile.
“Currency pairs are quite volatile in thinned market’s conditions ahead of the Christmas Holidays, and profit taking is also playing a role in this week´s market’s action,” explains Valeria Bednarik, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst.
EUR/USD technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2106
|Daily SMA50
|1.1919
|Daily SMA100
|1.186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2152
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD battles 1.3400, extending the corrective pullback amid hopes for a Brexit trade deal as early as this Wednesday. Bloc shows mild acceptance of the UK’s fishing terms. No major data from the UK, risk headlines remain as the key.
EUR/USD holds onto recovery gains below 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.22, as the US dollar holds the lower ground. The sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with markets eagerly awaiting a Brexit trade deal breakthrough. US President Trump obstructed the covid relief bill, calling it a disgrace.
Gold snaps three-day downtrend amid US stimulus concerns
Gold posts small gains while trading above $1860 after fresh US stimulus news. US President Donald Trump obstructs covid stimulus, government funding, US House Speaker Pelosi shows readiness for a change. Brexit impasse, virus woes add to the risk aversion wave.
Personal Income Preview: USD may decline on reminder of dire straits yet timing matters
Personal income data for November may reflect the lack of federal support. Spending figures may also paint a depressing picture amid the virus' resurgence. The dollar may decline in response, yet other figures are also in play.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.