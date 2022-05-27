- EUR/USD fades the earlier spike to the 1.0770 zone.
- US headline/Core PCE failed to surprise markets in April.
- US final Consumer Sentiment next of note in the calendar.
EUR/USD wobbles around the 1.0700 neighbourhood amidst mixed risk appetite trends at the end of the week.
EUR/USD looks well supported around 1.0700
EUR/USD came under some moderate selling pressure soon after printing fresh monthly highs near 1.0770 earlier in the session.
Indeed, the pair now exchanges gains with losses amidst the equally lack of a clear direction in the greenback, which managed to bounce off new monthly lows near 101.40 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
No meaningful reaction in the pair to US inflation figures after the headline PCE rose 6.3% in the year to April and 4.9% YoY when it comes to the Core print. Further April data saw the trade deficit shrink to $105.94B, Personal Income expand 0.4% MoM and Personal Spending rise 0.9% inter-month. Later in the NA session, the final U-Mich Index will close the weekly calendar.
What to look for around EUR
The intense selling bias in the dollar puts EUR/USD on track to challenge the 1.0800 region in the short-term horizon.
Despite the pair’s upside impulse, the broader outlook for the single currency remains negative for the time being. As usual, price action in spot should reflect dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Occasional pockets of strength in the single currency, however, should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates at some point in the summer, while higher German yields, elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic recovery in the region are also supportive of an improvement in the mood around the euro.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Speculation of the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB as soon as this summer. Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.03% at 1.0718 and a breach of 1.0459 (low May 18) would target 1.0348 (2022 low May 13) en route to 1.0340 (2017 low January 3 2017). On the other hand, the immediate hurdle aligns at 1.0765 (monthly high May 24) followed by 1.0771 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0936 (weekly high April 21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in the lower half of its daily range but continues to trade above 1.0700 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.9% in April as expected, making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2600 as dollar struggles to find demand
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600 and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. The greenback struggles to attract investors after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation softened in April.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound on the US PCE inflation data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!