EUR/USD holds near 1.1100 as Fed keeps rates unchanged

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged at 1.50%-1.75% as expected. 
  • US Dollar Index holds at one-month lows while EUR/USD tests critical resistance at 1.1110.

The EUR/USD pair fell from near 1.1100 to 1.1087 after the Federal Reserve’s decision but then bounced back to the upside, hitting a fresh daily high at 1.1101. So far, price action remained limited across financial markets holding in recent ranges. 

Fed in line with market expectations, also Powell? 

After three rate cuts, the Fed kept, as expected, the key Fed Funds rate. The FOMC also released new economic projections. The “dot plot” (FOMC members rate projections) signals no moves during the next years. 

Now, attention turns to the press conference Chairman Powell will offer at 19:30 GMT. His words could have an impact on markets. 

Levels to watch 

The EUR/USD is trading back near the 1.1100 area. A break above 1.1100/10 would likely trigger more gains, targeting 1.1125/30; above the next resistance is seen at 1.1145. On the downside, if the euro gets rejected again from above 1.1100 the US dollar would likely gain momentum. The key short-term support is located at 1.1065. 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1098
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1051
Daily SMA50 1.1059
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1156
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1098
Previous Daily Low 1.1062
Previous Weekly High 1.1116
Previous Weekly Low 1.1002
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1076
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1145

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

