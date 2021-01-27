EUR/USD holds in tight range post Fed statement, awaits Powell's presser

- EUR/USD is barely changed following a benign FOMC statement.
- Markets will be tuned into the Fed's chair and presser at the top of the hour for clarity.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.2118 and between a 1.2058 and 1.2169 range on the day.
The euro has stuck to a tight range on the Federal Open Market Committee reaffirming its ‘statement on longer-run goals and monetary policy strategy’ while the Federal reserve left
Its benchmark interest rate unchanged.
The target range stands at 0.00% - 0.25% and the interest rate on excess reserves are also unchanged at 0.10%.
Key notes from the statement
The statement states that the QE will continue at $80B in treasuries and $40B in MBS per month and that the pace of economic activity and employment has moderated in recent months.
Fed chair Jerome Powell's presser will now be what markets will tune in for at the top of the hour.
He may be questioned as to the change in the statement with respect to the lack of continuation in positive economic activity and employment.
His projections for economic resilience pertaining to the spread od covid will be critical and he will most probably be pressed again for information about timings of tapering as the economy emerges out of the doldrums.
BofA Global research’s rates team said it sees the taper outlook as the primary focus for the rates market at the January FOMC.
“We expect Powell to reiterate that Fed US treasuries and mortgage-backed Securities buying will continue until there has been ‘substantial further progress’ on inflation and employment, but he will likely need to acknowledge that risks have shifted toward an earlier taper and tightening, consistent with market pricing. We continue to believe Fed tapering is most likely to start in the first half of 2022 but see risks of an earlier start depending on the extent of fiscal stimulus.”
Watch Powell's presser live
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.212
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2167
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.219
|Daily SMA50
|1.2125
|Daily SMA100
|1.1949
|Daily SMA200
|1.1654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2193
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears 0.7640 on risk-off mood
Plummeting equities amid dismal US data and a dovish Fed are particularly weighing on commodity-linked currencies. AUD/USD set to extend its decline.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 after the Fed, dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD has been extending its losses as the market mood sours after the Federal Reserve left its policy unchanged. Earlier, reports suggested the ECB is leaving the option to cut rates open.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.