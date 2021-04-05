EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1750, surging yields cap gains

- EUR/USD cheers broad US dollar retreat, although surging Treasury yields weigh.
- Stellar US NFP report lifts risk tone, drives the rally in Treasury yields.
- Europe’s covid and economic growth concerns undermine the euro.
- Focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI as Europe celebrates Easter Monday.
EUR/USD trades better bid in early Europe, holding onto the bounce from near 1.1750, as the upbeat market mood weighs down on the safe-haven US dollar.
The market sentiment remains buoyed by the stellar US Nonfarm Payrolls data that pointed to quicker US economic recovery. The economic optimism could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to hike rates earlier than it has suggested.
The rising-rate hike expectations coupled with President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan continue to push the US Treasury yields higher, with the short-term rates on the markets sharply higher. Surging yields, however, could limit the bounce in EUR/USD.
Additionally, ongoing covid concerns in Europe, slower vaccination rate and the French government lowering its 2021 GDP growth forecast could also likely weigh on the shared currency.
With most major European markets closed due to Easter Monday, the traders are likely to pay close attention to the dynamics in the yields ahead of the US Services PMI release.
EUR/USD: Technical levels
“the receding bullish bias of the MACD and a multi-day-long resistance line around 1.1785 could challenge the EUR/USD bears. a horizontal area comprising the early March lows and 100-SMA around 1.1835-45 will be a tough nut to crack for EUR/USD buyers. On the flip side, the previous resistance line around 1.1715 and March’s low, also the yearly bottom, surrounding 1.1700, will be the key levels to watch before November 2020 trough near 1.1600,” Anil Panchal at FXStreet explains.
EUR/USD: Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1763
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1858
|Daily SMA50
|1.1996
|Daily SMA100
|1.2055
|Daily SMA200
|1.1881
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1786
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1749
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1794
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1704
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1729
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1709
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1803
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1821
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
