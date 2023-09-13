EUR/USD holds ground above 1.0750 on leaked ECB inflation forecast, US CPI eyed

- EUR/USD continues to extend gains ahead of US CPI releases.
- Euro strengthened since an unnamed source claimed that the ECB has internally raised its inflation projections in 2024.
- Market caution ahead of the US inflation data could provide support for the US Dollar (USD).
EUR/USD extends gains for the fourth successive day, trading higher around 1.0760 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencing upward support since an unnamed source claimed that the European Central Bank (ECB) has internally raised its inflation forecasts ahead of the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday.
According to Reuters, the source has indicated that the European Central Bank's (ECB) quarterly projections, which are set to be presented to its Governing Council on Wednesday, will project inflation to be above 3% in 2024.
This projection contradicts expectations for a slight reduction in inflation. The updated 2024 projection exceeds the central bank's 2% inflation target and surpasses the 3% forecast made in June. It also stands higher than the 2.7% figure seen in a Reuters poll of economists.
The source further mentioned that the rate decision for the ECB meeting was still a challenging matter, and formal proposals had not yet been put forth. However, the significant projection of inflation exceeding 3% in 2024 adds weight to the argument for a rate hike.
It appears to confirm concerns that bringing down inflation may be more challenging than previously anticipated. This projection underscores the potential need for the ECB to adopt measures to address rising inflationary pressures.
On the other side, the EUR/USD pair might encounter challenges stemming from market caution as traders await the release of inflation data from the United States (US), scheduled for later in the North American session. This data release can have a substantial impact on currency markets, potentially influencing the direction of the pair.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show a 0.5% month-on-month increase, which represents an improvement from the previous month's reading of 0.2%. Additionally, the Core CPI figure, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, is expected to remain stable at 0.2%.
These inflation figures provide critical insights into the state of price movements in the US economy and can have a substantial impact on market sentiment and the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy decision. Investors have indeed been considering the likelihood of a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in either the November or December meetings.
Additionally, there's an expectation that the Fed will maintain higher interest rates over an extended period. Inflation aberration could further strengthen the hawkish sentiment, potentially leading to a stronger US Dollar (USD) compared to the Euro (EUR) as the Fed may take measures to combat rising prices.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which assesses the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of the other major six currencies, struggling to snap the three-day losing streak. Spot price trades higher around 104.60 at the time of writing. Moreover, the Greenback is anticipated to remain resilient, supported by the further increase of economic activities in the US.
On Thursday, US Retail Sales growth data are projected to exhibit a slight slowdown. The expectations for August show a 0.2% increase compared to the previous month's growth of 0.7%. These figures may offer insights into consumer spending patterns and can influence market sentiment.
EUR/USD: Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0758
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0811
|Daily SMA50
|1.0944
|Daily SMA100
|1.0905
|Daily SMA200
|1.0826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0769
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0705
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0809
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0686
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on US CPI day
AUD/USD is approaching 0.6400, having come under fresh selling pressure in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds even as markets turn cautious amid rising oil prices and ahead of the key US inflation data.
USD/JPY sits at weekly high above 147.00, US CPI in focus
USD/JPY is trading near 147.50, sitting at weekly highs while filling Monday's bearish opening gap. The BoJ's bond-buying seems to be weighing on the Yen, despite a broadly subdued US Dollar and a tepid risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US inflation data.
Gold sellers target $1,885 on hot United States inflation data
Gold is extending the previous decline while heading toward the $1,900 threshold early Wednesday. XAU/USD price has come under renewed selling pressure, as the United States Dollar (USD) is attempting a rebound amid a cautious market environment and higher US Treasury bond yields.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
Feeling the heat from higher oil prices
Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.