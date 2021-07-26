- EUR/USD extends the previous week’s consolidation on Monday.
- The Euro continues to trade in a range-bound manner for the past two weeks.
- The US dollar index retreats from its four-month high near 93.20.
EUR/USD prints minor gains on Monday morning’s Asian session. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement.
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is trading at 1.1772, up 0.01% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against six major rivals, slips below the 93.00 mark.
On Friday, investors moved to the riskier assets as Wall Street gained on upbeat corporate earnings, which signifies the improved business performance after the recovery from the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the US infrastructure deal is still not resolved on issues like transit funding, redirecting covid relief money, and ensuring its fully paid.
On the other hand, the shared currency managed to hold the ground against the greenback after the European Central Bank (ECB) held the monetary policy steady on Thursday, but tweaked its forward guidance to reflect its recently-hiked inflation target.
As for now, investors are waiting for the German Business Climate data and US New Home Sales for June to take fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1771
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1771
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.183
|Daily SMA50
|1.2
|Daily SMA100
|1.1977
|Daily SMA200
|1.2007
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1786
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1755
|Previous Weekly High
|1.183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1752
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1787
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1803
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1819
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is off the highs, holding steady above 1.1750 amid a worsening market mood, courtesy of the falling Chinese stocks. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement, with all eyes on the FOMC this week.
GBP/USD: Demand for the pound is still partial
The GBP/USD pair ended Friday and the week unchanged around 1.3750, after bottoming on Tuesday at 1.3571, its lowest in five months. Brexit and the pandemic keep limiting demand for the pound. GBP/USD is losing bullish strength, but there are no signs of an upcoming slide.
