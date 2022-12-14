- EUR/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and remains confined in a range on Wednesday.
- The underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the USD seems to act as a tailwind for the pair.
- Investors look to the FOMC decision for some impetus ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow band through the first half of the European session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold comfortably above the 1.0600 mark and remain well within the striking distance of over a five-month peak touched on Tuesday.
The US Dollar languishes near its lowest level since late June amid expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. The softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday cemented market bets for a relatively smaller 50 bps Fed rate hike at the end of a two-day meeting later this Wednesday. This, in turn, keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed, which, along with a stable performance around the equity markets, weighs on the safe-haven buck.
Market participants, however, seem nervous and prefer to wait for policymakers' views on signs of easing inflationary pressures in the US. This is lending some support to the Greenback and capping the upside for the EUR/USD pair, at least for the time being. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the highly-anticipated FOMC decision, due to be announced later during the US session. Apart from this, investors will take cues from the accompanying policy statement and the so-called dot plot for clues about the Fed's rate-hike path.
The outcome will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair. The focus will then shift to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, which should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the major. Heading into key central bank event risks, traders might refrain from placing fresh bets, supporting prospects for an extension of the subdued/range-bound price action. Nevertheless, both the fundamental and technical backdrop seems tilted in favour of bulls.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0642
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.0627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0435
|Daily SMA50
|1.0126
|Daily SMA100
|1.0073
|Daily SMA200
|1.035
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0595
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0443
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0618
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0584
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0464
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.