EUR/USD holds below 1.1500, eyes on 1.1450

By Ross J Burland
  • EUR/USD holds in negative territory following US CPI induced side below 1.1500.
  • US CPI was the biggest year-on-year rise since November 1990.

The dollar jumped on the CPI data, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback. The dollar index, DXY, which measures the US dollar versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.914% to 94.886. Consequently, the euro fell 0.97% vs the greenback at $1.1476. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1478 and steady in a slow start to the new trading day. 

US CPI way above Fed's target

US CPI rose 0.9% on a monthly basis after rising 0.4% in September as the largest gain in four months boosted the annual increase to 6.2%. It was the biggest year-on-year rise since November 1990 and followed a 5.4% leap in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall CPI to rise 0.6%.

''The rise in cyclical components of inflation, like rents, will extend further in coming months, so core inflation can be expected to rise further,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued. ''The October CPI data implies that if US inflation miraculously falls back to 0.2% MoM from November and maintains that rate of increase for 12 months, CPI inflation will still average 3.2% YoY in Q3 next year – way above the Fed’s target.''

For the day ahead, Australia’s October labour force survey is due but US bond markets will be closed for Veterans Day. Equities, however, will be open. 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.148
Today Daily Change -0.0116
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 1.1596
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1605
Daily SMA50 1.167
Daily SMA100 1.174
Daily SMA200 1.1886
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1609
Previous Daily Low 1.157
Previous Weekly High 1.1616
Previous Weekly Low 1.1513
Previous Monthly High 1.1692
Previous Monthly Low 1.1524
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1585
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1574
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1552
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1535
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1613
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.163
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1652

 

 

